The Best Squishmallows to Add to Your Halloween Decor and Get You in The Spooky Spirit

By ETonline Staff
Squishmallows

Halloween Squishmallows has arrived for 2022 and given their huge popularity, it’s only a matter of time until they’re sold out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

With Halloween around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends during the spook season. This Halloween, match with your squad as vampires, witches, pumpkin heads, skeletons, and mummies. Whether you prefer to stay inside and binge watch scary movies or go out and scare trick-or-treats, your favorite Squishmallow squad member can tag along during the festivities. Halloween will be a lot more exciting this year with the new Halloween Squishmallow collection. 

Right now, you can find a lot of the Halloween Squishmallows at online retailers, such as Walmart and Amazon. Below, find out where to get your hands on the festive Halloween gifts. 

Squishmallows Cat
Squishmallows Cat
Walmart
Squishmallows Cat

There is something unusual about this cat. It is a unicorn. The spooky season is upon us, and it's here to play. 

$26
Squishmallow Stix the Black and Gold Skeleton
Squishmallow Stix the Black and Gold Skeleton
Walmart
Squishmallow Stix the Black and Gold Skeleton

The perfect look for fright night, Stix's costume keeps the Halloween spirit alive 365 days a year.

$70
Squishmallow Delfina
Squishmallow Delfina
Walmart
Squishmallow Delfina

For Delfina, Halloween is the day of the dead. Her spooky holiday has brought her out to haunt trick-or-treaters. 

$50
Squishmallows Major the Mummy
Squishmallows Major the Mummy
Walmart
Squishmallows Major the Mummy

Squishmallows have been locked up in coffins for centuries, but this one comes to life for Halloween. 

$25
Squishmallows Mickey Mouse
Squishmallows Mickey Mouse
Walmart
Squishmallows Mickey Mouse

Not only this Squishmallow toy is cute wearing a Dracula costume, but it's also Mickey Mouse. 

$45
Squishmallow Drake The Vampire
Squishmallow Drake The Vampire
Walmart
Squishmallow Drake The Vampire

On Halloween night, Drake the VampireDrake is here to take your blood.

$35$30
Squishmallow Sally
Squishmallow Sally
Walmart
Squishmallow Sally

Sally, the Squishmallow from Nightmare Before Christmas, has a style and personality of its own.

$39
Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
Walmart
Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington

Take a trip down to Halloween Town with this Squishmallows Jack Skellington.

$57$49

