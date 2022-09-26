The Best Squishmallows to Add to Your Halloween Decor and Get You in The Spooky Spirit
Halloween Squishmallows has arrived for 2022 and given their huge popularity, it’s only a matter of time until they’re sold out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.
With Halloween around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends during the spook season. This Halloween, match with your squad as vampires, witches, pumpkin heads, skeletons, and mummies. Whether you prefer to stay inside and binge watch scary movies or go out and scare trick-or-treats, your favorite Squishmallow squad member can tag along during the festivities. Halloween will be a lot more exciting this year with the new Halloween Squishmallow collection.
Right now, you can find a lot of the Halloween Squishmallows at online retailers, such as Walmart and Amazon. Below, find out where to get your hands on the festive Halloween gifts.
There is something unusual about this cat. It is a unicorn. The spooky season is upon us, and it's here to play.
The perfect look for fright night, Stix's costume keeps the Halloween spirit alive 365 days a year.
For Delfina, Halloween is the day of the dead. Her spooky holiday has brought her out to haunt trick-or-treaters.
Squishmallows have been locked up in coffins for centuries, but this one comes to life for Halloween.
Not only this Squishmallow toy is cute wearing a Dracula costume, but it's also Mickey Mouse.
On Halloween night, Drake the VampireDrake is here to take your blood.
Sally, the Squishmallow from Nightmare Before Christmas, has a style and personality of its own.
Take a trip down to Halloween Town with this Squishmallows Jack Skellington.
