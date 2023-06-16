The only thing we love more than the start of summer is unreal beauty deals, of course. With the official first day of summer right around the corner, lucky for you we have found the best sales on everything you need to refresh your daily staples. Summer calls for a serious shakeup to our beauty routines. From bronzers and lightweight makeup to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, these summer beauty deals have you covered.

With the impending warmer weather, protecting our skin from harmful UV rays isn't the only thing we have to consider. Whether you're trying to tame frizzy hair or find a rejuvenating cleaner after enjoying endless hours under the sun, brands like ILIA Beauty and Tatcha are rolling out steep discounts on their bestsellers. We've combed through the best summer sales to find everything actually worth shopping.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, a luscious lip oil, or even a sunscreen for your face and body, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less. Below, shop all the best summer beauty sales you don't want to miss. Get ready to save on all of your faves, and don't say we didn't warn you!

The Best Beauty Sales Happening Now

Tatcha Tatcha Tatcha Enjoy 20% off all of Tatcha's amazing formulas for protecting, smoothing, refreshing your skin offered now for their once-a-year Friends & Family Sale with code FRIEND23. 20% OFF TATCHA WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas The Kosas Summer Sale is officially on! The cult-favorite makeup and skincare is taking 20% off all items sitewide with code SUMMER. 20% OFF KOSAS WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

ILIA Beauty ILIA ILIA Beauty Now's the time to stock up all of your ILIA faves. Their Friends & Family Sale is happening now until Sunday, save 20% on bestsellers using code THEBIGONE at checkout. 20% OFF BEST-SELLERS WITH CODE THEBIGONE Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get 25% off Paula's Choice Anniversary Skincare Sets, featuring amazing combinations of products that will keep your skin tone even, renew radiance, and brighten. 25% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE Shop Now

Kérastase Kérastase Kérastase Kérastase is offering 20% off plus 2 complimentary Deluxe Samples and an exclusive bag with all orders of $100 or more, so make sure to use the code FANDF23 at checkout to redeem. 20% OFF KERASTASE WITH CODE FANDF23 Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Save up to 50% on beauty faves from Sephora, including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and more. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Shu Uemera Shu Uemera Shu Uemera Shop Shu Uemera's Friends & Family Sale and save 20% off all orders, including some of their best-selling products you don't want to miss! Use code FANDF23 at check out to redeem this offer. 20% OFF SHU UEMERA WITH CODE FANDF23 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom With Nordstrom's great sale prices, you can treat yourself to great deals for summer from your favorite brands. Shop beauty and fragrance steals up to 60% off from Olaplex to Estée Lauder, Too Faced, and more. UP TO 60% OFF BEAUTY AND FRAGRANCE Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore The Dermstore is offering up to 30% off to get your routine ready for warm weather. UP TO 30% OFF DERMSTORE Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore In a sale almost too good to be true, SkinStore is offering up to 50% off on all their legendary products this weekend, plus an extra 15% with the code SS15 and a free gift with your purchase of $110 or more. UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Snag Celeb-Loved Beauty from Kosas for 20% Off

Take 20% Off Tatcha's Celeb-Approved Skincare for Summer

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

ILIA Beauty's Friends and Family Sale is Back With 20% Off $75+

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer

Save 20% On EltaMD Sunscreens and Moisturizers for Summer

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Launches New Mineral Sunscreen for Summer

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Spring