The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Samsung: Save Up to $3,500 on 8K QLED TVs Before the Big Game

By Wesley Horvath‍
It's officially crunch time for Super Bowl LVI. If you're hosting a game day party, then you probably want to fine-tune your entertainment system and living room setup before the big day. Scouring TV deals and sound system sales while every other football fan is doing the same is hectic, to say the least. If you're in the market for a new TV ahead of Feb. 13, then Samsung could the MVP of your Super Bowl party.

Through tonight, Sunday, Jan. 30, Samsung's Super Sunday Sales Event has some major deals on 8K and 4K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $3,500 on an 85-inch 8K Smart TV. You might not need an 85-inch TV, but Samsung is offering plenty of other deals on various models and sizes of high-quality televisions.

Apart from TVs, Samsung also has a bundle-and-save event that also ends on Sunday -- which is perfect if you need to upgrade your speakers and your TV. If you buy certain soundbars along with a TV, you can save up to $300. Of course, your savings all depend on your preferred audio system and your TV selection. 

Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework before, which is why we did the work for you. Since every TV has its own unique set of functional features and aesthetic perks, ET rounded up Samsung's best TV deals below.

Save up to $3,500 on 8K Neo QLED TVs

75" Class QN800A NEO QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung 75-inch Class QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN800A NEO QLED 8K Smart TV
This isn't just a sleek and slim TV model. This 8K Smart TV delivers high-quality images with little to no reflection. Its specific screen lessens glare, so you don't have to deal with the blinding glare that keep you from enjoying your favorite movies and shows. 
$4,800$3,300
85" Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung 65-inch Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
The QN900A features multiple tiny LEDs, which add contrast and depth to the already high-quality 8K resolution. Meanwhile, the infinity screen makes this TV feel like a miniature version of a movie theater screen. 
$9,000$5,500

Save up to $1,700 on 4K Neo QLED TVs

65" Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
The QN85A showcases beautiful visuals regardless of the scene. Thanks to the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, you don't have to worry about blurry graphics in a scene because the technology automatically diminishes blur.
$2,200$1,500
65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
The QN905A obviously delivers high-quality visuals and sound. But, did you know that it can automatically adjust the volume whenever you need it to? This TV uses an AI to detect the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. 
$2,600$2,200

Save up to $1,000 on 4K QLED TVs

43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
The most unique part of this The Sero is its rotating screen. It's literally made for streaming videos directly from your phone or tablet -- just rotate Sero to the horizontal view and enjoy. 
$2,000$1,500
55" Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Partial Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Have you ever wished you could have a TV on your patio? Well, you can with the Terrace. While you still need some form of roof over this durable TV, you can watch your favorite shows and films outside. Plus, The Terrace's screen minimizes glare. 
$3,500$3,000
55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55-inch Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience.
$1,300$1,000
65" Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65-inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail. 
$1,400$1,100
70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 70-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen. 
$1,350$1,050
55" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 55" Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
55" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
One of our favorite features on The Serif is the Ambient Mode+ -- it's like a live wallpaper for your TV. When you select Ambient Mode+, you can select between two different patterns that display on your TV screen. You don't have to deal with a boring old black screen when you aren't using your TV. 
$1,500$1,100

Save up to $800 on Frame TVs

Samsung is also offering 50% off customized bezels on all the Frame model TVs. So, you can finally get that Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with custom teak bezels that you've been eyeing for the last month.

55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience. The bezels on this model are nearly non-existent, so you don't have to worry about any distracting borders while you're watching your favorite events. And for an extra fee, you can customize the color of the bezels to match the interior design of your home. 
$1,500$1,400
32" Class The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV
Samsung 32" Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
Samsung
32" Class The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV
If you don't have space to accommodate a TV that's 50" or larger, this 2020 model of The Frame could be the perfect solution. At 32 inches, The Frame also has an Art Mode which displays artwork or images of your choosing whenever the TV is off. It's like an entertainment system and a work of art build into one 32-inch frame. 
$600$530

If you're looking for a projector instead of a TV, you can save up to $1,500 on the Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

120" Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector
Samsung 120-inch Class The Premiere Last Projector
Samsung
120" Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector
The Premiere Smart Laser Projector is a perfect addition to any entertainment set up. It has high-end 4K resolution, so it can display large videos without compromising quality. Plus, it comes with Alexa built-in.
$3,500$3,000

