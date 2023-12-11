The winter edition of the Discover Samsung sale is back this week, with major holiday offers to help you gift the latest tech for less. Now through Sunday, December 17, Samsung has huge discounts on everything from powerful appliances to the newest TVs.

Between the NFL and NBA seasons along with Christmas movie marathons, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. During the Discover Samsung Winter Sale, you can save up $3,000 on the brand's best TVs, including the Frame TV and the latest 8K models.

Shop the Samsung TV Deals

Samsung offers many of the greatest 4K and 8K TVs out there, but they can be pricey. This week's Discover Samsung deals are the perfect opportunity to save hundreds — if not thousands — on a high-quality TV that fits your space. From outdoor TVs to the limited-edition The Frame Disney100 Edition, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals worth shopping now.

Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen before the holidays with the biggest price cuts at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

77" Samsung Class OLED S95C Samsung 77" Samsung Class OLED S95C Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,500 $3,600 Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,500 Shop Now

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

Ahead, bring home the holiday cheer with the best TV deals from the Discover Samsung Winter Sale.

