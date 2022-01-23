The Best Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts To Shop Now

There are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, but for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy.

Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with the romantic holiday just a couple weeks away, it's definitely time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts -- if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.

From an assorted gift box of chocolate truffles to chocolate chip cookies, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life. Whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends, ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other Valentine's Day candy gifts for your loved one.

If anything, sweets and chocolates are the perfect go-to last minute gifts.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Chocolate and Candy Gifts:

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. $27 AND UP Buy Now

Jacques Torres Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box Goldbelly Jacques Torres Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box If you really want to impress the chocolate lover in your life, you want to sent them a sweet treat from Jacques Torres. Known for exceptional milk and dark chocolate, this Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box comes with bonbons like ground hazelnuts in milk chocolate and key lime ganache kissed with white chocolate. $70 Buy Now

