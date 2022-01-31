The Best Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts to Give Your Sweetheart
There are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, but for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy.
Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with the romantic holiday just a couple weeks away, it's definitely time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts -- if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.
From an assorted gift box of gourmet chocolate truffles to chocolate chip cookies, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life. Whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends, ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other Valentine's Day candy gifts for your loved one.
If anything, sweets and chocolates are the perfect go-to last minute gifts.
ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Chocolate and Candy Gifts:
Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.
RELATED CONTENT:
Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones
The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day 2022
31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers
The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25
Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts
18 Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day