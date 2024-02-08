Fill your cart with deals on laptops, headphones, smartwatches at more with this can't-miss discounts on tech at Walmart.
Whether you're shopping for the new tech you didn't get over the holidays, or you're just ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to shop for seriously discounted tech products. Right now, you can score a wide variety of great deals on some of the biggest names in TVs, tablets, headphones, laptops, and more, including Apple, Samsung, and HP.
Walmart's deals are nothing to scoff at, with hundreds of dollars off of fan-favorite displays like Samsung's The Frame TV, earbuds like 2nd generation Apple AirPods, and so much more. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech gadgets to arrive.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of headphones or want to upgrade your smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through, from new Apple Watch deals to powerful MSI gaming laptops, all at great prices. Kick the new year off right while it's still early on with new gadgets for a new you, raring to go.
Below, find some of our curated picks for the best Walmart tech deals of 2024, all hand-picked by our tech experts.
Best Walmart TV Deals
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
This eye-popping TV fills your TV with gorgeous colors, bright whites, and the darkest blacks to create a gorgeous picture. When you're finished watching, it can transform into the perfect canvas to display your favorite works of art.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV
This incredibly thin TV offers an OLED experience like no other, with built-in Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to make sure you always feel like you're in the center of the action with this show-stopping display.
LG 83" Evo C3 OLED HDR 4K Smart TV
Bring this massive TV into your home and get the silver screen experience right in your living room. This gorgeous display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, Brightness Booster for improved lighting performance, and AI learning to help choose the best settings for what you're watching. Plus, get two years of premium protection from Walmart.
LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Snag a massive TV for less (but don't skimp on the quality) thanks to this tried-and-true LG option. With a 4K AI processor, it can take your favorite older content and make it sing with gorgeous definition. Plus, get access to all your streaming apps with the built-in webOS 22.
Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These wireless headphones come in a gorgeous rose gold and sound as great as they look. They serve crisp treble and booming bass, with a 40-hour battery life that make them suitable as your new daily driver.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones
These fan-favorite wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect option for office work at home and on the go.
Best Walmart Smartwatch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Though this watch is a more affordable Apple Watch option, don't skip it because of its cost. It still features an array of fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and everyday phone features that you'd be thrilled to have on your wrist, especially if you're an avid iPhone user looking to buy a smartwatch for less.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)
Android owners should absolutely opt for the Galaxy smartwatch line, and this iteration is packed with valuable features. Its sleek exterior and circular face paired with its suite of fitness tracking, smartphone connectivity options, and great-looking design make it a must-have for any Samsung device owner.
Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS Running Smartwatch
This veritable super-powered fitness watch is one of the best on offer, on par with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and then some. It's all about running, with training load balance and other fitness tracking options, smartwatch connectivity features, and contactless payments that make it your go-to watch while you're zipping from point A to point B.
Best Walmart Laptop Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptop
This slim, sleek laptop is the perfect portable workstation. It's low-profile, lightweight, and more than powerful enough to handle all of your daily tasks and more. Plus, it has an excellent Lenovo keyboard that really gives you the tactile feedback you need while going about your day.
Asus TUF F15 15.6" Gaming Laptop
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, why not go all out with the TUF line? More than just a souped up gaming PC, this laptop is hardy and tough, with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and a 8GB of RAM to power its on-the-go gaming performance. Play on, even when you have to leave your house.
MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Whether you want to play the latest games with cutting-edge graphics or show off a flashy gaming laptop with rainbow LEDs, this one has you covered. With a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, it's going to be your go-to gaming machine for the foreseeable future — for less.
