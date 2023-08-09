The Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Frame TVs, Apple Watches, PS5 and More
Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into a new school year. Now that Labor Day weekend is just weeks away, Walmart is offering Black Friday-level deals on sought-after electronics in August.
There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart tech deals.
Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest tech deals available at Walmart this week.
The Best Walmart TV Deals
For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.
Displaying over a billion shades of color, this smart TV is equipped with Neo Quantum HDR that adapts contrast to best fit each scene.
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
The Best Walmart Apple Watch Deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling.
Get a smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 7 for $100 off. With cellular connectivity, you can send a text, make a call, stream music and podcasts, use Siri, or call for help with Emergency SOS.
The Apple Watch SE 1st Generation has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
The Best Walmart Laptop Deals
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet.
Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.
The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs.
The Best Walmart Gaming Deals
The PlayStation 5 has received its first outright discount at major retailers, including Walmart. Save $50 on the PS5 console and shop more of the best gaming deals available now.
Get $50 off a new PS5 at Walmart This first-ever discount is the perfect opportunity for gamers to pick up the console before Spider-Man 2 comes out.
Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.
This virtual reality ready Acer Gaming Desktop is on sale for $300. Game, stream, edit, do it all with this processor. Snag this Walmart Plus Week deal now.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals from Apple, Lenovo, Dell and More
The M1 MacBook Air Drops to All-Time Low Price for the New School Year
The Stunning 5K Apple Studio Display Is $100 Off at Amazon Now
The Best TV Deals: Save Up to $1,400 on Samsung, LG, Sony and More
Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals
The 24 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
Amazon's Best Fire TV Streaming Stick Is On Sale for $27 Right Now
Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV at This Back to School Sale
The Best Samsung Back-to-School TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs