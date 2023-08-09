Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into a new school year. Now that Labor Day weekend is just weeks away, Walmart is offering Black Friday-level deals on sought-after electronics in August.

There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart tech deals.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest tech deals available at Walmart this week.

The Best Walmart TV Deals

For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

The Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

The Best Walmart Apple Watch Deals

The Best Walmart Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Walmart Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. $287 $199 Shop Now

HP Stream 14" Laptop Walmart HP Stream 14" Laptop The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs. $209 $179 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Gaming Deals

The PlayStation 5 has received its first outright discount at major retailers, including Walmart. Save $50 on the PS5 console and shop more of the best gaming deals available now.

Sony PlayStation 5 Walmart Sony PlayStation 5 Get $50 off a new PS5 at Walmart This first-ever discount is the perfect opportunity for gamers to pick up the console before Spider-Man 2 comes out. $499 $449 Shop Now

