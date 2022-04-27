Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Way Day 2022 has officially arrived at Wayfair with thousands of major appliances starting at just $350 and small appliance deals up to 50% off. The two-day event is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and this is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking for new home essentials like refrigerators and washers without spending a fortune.

Shop Way Day Appliance Deals

With spring and outdoor hosting season already here, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. This year's Way Day sale features epic deals on appliances from top brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Vitamix, and more. We've scouted the biggest savings at Wayfair's Way Day from kitchen appliances to portable air conditioners. You'll want to shop the 12 best deals below before they expire at 3a.m. EST on April 29.

The Best Way Day Appliance Deals

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $450 $290 Buy Now

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier Wayfair Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier Circulate purified air throughout your whole room with Dyson's 360° filtration system that uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants to purify and cool your air at the same time. $400 $300 Buy Now

Cuisinart Air Fryer Wayfair Cuisinart Air Fryer Designed with a spacious, nonstick interior and stylish stainless steel, the air fryer is easy to clean and complements any kitchen decor. $185 $114 Buy Now

