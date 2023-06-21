For many, summertime is a chance for rest and rejuvenation, and that effort begins with sleeping — especially with the right blankets. But for those of us who aren't the best sleepers, blankets are just something to get tangled up in while tossing and turning all night. For restless sleepers (and those who just like feeling snug as a bug), weighted blankets are the key to a better night's sleep.

It might sound counterintuitive to use a weighted blanket in the summer, but there are other benefits than just added warmth that give these blankets the credit they deserve. Weighted blankets, per the name, are much heavier blankets than your traditional blanket. The added heft, sometimes 25 pounds or more, provides pressure therapy where the heaviness of the blanket calms your body's system and mimics the feeling of being hugged or cocooned. This sensation not only helps many people get a better night's rest, but weighted blankets are said to also be calming and help ease anxiety.

Many weighted blankets come with cooling effects from glass beads or plastic pellets that promote temperature regulation and airflow. So when it comes to improving your sleep this summer, we suggest starting with a quality mattress and weighted blanket.

Ahead, shop our selection of the best weighted blankets perfect for getting a good night's rest, so you can rest your mind and body properly this summer.

The Best Weighted Blankets

Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket Luna Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket For the hot sleepers, go with this cooling blanket to cover you and keep you comfortable all night. It disperses heat and increases air flow so well that it's cool to the touch. $100 $88 Shop Now

Casper Weighted Blanket Casper Casper Weighted Blanket All three shades of this weighted blanket by Casper are currently $90 off. It also comes with breathable fabric so you won't get too hot while sleeping. $189 $99 Shop Now

nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket nuzzie nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket The knit-weave of the nuzzie blanket allows better distribution of weight compared to some beaded weighted blankets. But another benefit to a knit-weighted blanket is increased air flow throughout the night. $189 $167 Shop Now

Gravity Weighted Blanket Gravity Gravity Weighted Blanket According to Gravity's website they've done a sleep study on 1,000 people to test their weighted Gravity blanket and 76% of the participants reported falling asleep faster. They also claim 72% reported a more restful night's sleep. $250 Shop Now

Luna All Seasons Weighted Blanket Amazon Luna All Seasons Weighted Blanket Luna's soft weighted blanket evenly distributes the weight to your body and is breathable enough to be used any time of year. Not only is it thermo-regulating with glass beads, unlike a regular blanket, but the blanket is also machine washable. $90 $67 WITH PRIME MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper This weighted blanket is disguised as a chunky blanket knit with oversized yarn made from organic cotton that you'll love to put on display. If you're a hot sleeper, the breathable material is the ideal weight for applying a gentle pressure, which ultimately improves sleep quality by producing a calming effect. $200 Shop Now

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket This super-soft heavy blanket by Brooklinen is sure to produce a calming effect to ease your worries as you drift off to sleep. The interior is filled with glass beads which are better for the environment. $169 Shop Now

Beautyrest Malea Shaggy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Wayfair Beautyrest Malea Shaggy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Coming in two weight options, pick either a 12 lbs. or 18 lbs. weighted blanket when adding it to your cart. With deep touch pressure, this super soft and luxurious weighted blanket has all the essential elements to improve your sleep quality and also comes in ivory, black, or grey. Cover yourself with this comfy blanket in the air conditioning this summer. $295 $80 Shop Now

UnHide Marshmallow Blanket UnHide UnHide Marshmallow Blanket While UnHide's blankets are known for being super-cozy, this particular Marshmallow style is made of 90% recycled materials — so customers get all of the comfort and none of the guilt. $199 Shop Now

