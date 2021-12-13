Shopping

The Best Winter Finds From Nordstrom Rack -- Save Up to 50% Off Cold Weather Boots and More

By ETonline Staff
We're all in holiday gift-shopping mode looking for the best discounts on any and everything. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is pretty reliable for discounts on everything from clothes and shoes to wear for the colder seasons and outfits for returning to the office to gifts for everyone on your list! The retailer is offering up to 50% off fresh winter boot styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on winter wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more -- just in time for Christmas.

Like at Nordstrom, you'll find a ton of your go-to fashion brands at Nordstrom Rack such as Lucky Brand, The North Face, Nike, Levi's, Good American, Free People, Madewell, UGG and so many more. Whether you're looking for a new pair of boots to wear with everything or the perfect outdoor shoe to gift this Christmas, the Nordstrom Rack boot sale is sure to have a deal you'll be so excited about. 

If you're looking for more deals as you're shopping for fall, head over to browse markdowns on the Abercrombie jeans TikTok users love, Kate Spade handbags, Barefoot Dreams blankets and the viral Aerie Crossover Leggings

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Nordstrom Rack. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot
Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot
Hunter is the brand behind some of the finest winter boots -- including a few Royal Family-approved styles.
$145$80
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Take $50 off a pair of UGG boots. 
$150$100
FILA Disruptor Faux Shearling Sneaker
FILA Disruptor Faux Shearling Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
FILA Disruptor Faux Shearling Sneaker
These lace-up boots feature a faux shearling trim and synthetic exterior.
$100$50
Jambu Northgate Faux Fur Lined Boot
Jambu Northgate Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Jambu Northgate Faux Fur Lined Boot
Kick up your winter boot game with these faux fur lined shoes from Jambu.
$79$30
Ryka Suzy Faux Fur Trim Bootie
Ryka Suzy Faux Fur Trim Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Ryka Suzy Faux Fur Trim Bootie
Slide into a sleeker shoe style with this faux fur trim bootie.
$75$43
The North Face Shellista III Waterproof Insulated Winter Boot
The North Face Shellista III Waterproof Insulated Winter Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The North Face Shellista III Waterproof Insulated Winter Boot
According to the retailer, this boot boasts "200 grams of PrimaLoft® insulation," which helps to "keep users warm."
$140$58
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
A pair of fashion-forward over-the-knee boots from Khloé Kardashian's brand. 
$355$175
Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot
Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot
This Joan of Arctic winter boot features a chic faux fur lining across the top.
$250$120

Shop other stylish winter finds available now at Nordstrom Rack below.

UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
This cozy UGG bomber jacket is an incredible 33% off.
$225$150
French Connection Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
French Connection Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
French Connection Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
This classic Cowl Neck Sweater Dress from French Connection 56% off the regular price.
$128$56
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
If a shacket isn't quite warm enough for you, perhaps this sweater coat is. 
$88$30
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Kendall and Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
A soft, cozy faux fur zip-up from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion line. 
$140$70
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom Rack
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential T Tahari fitted turtleneck sweater. 
$78$20
Joes High Rise Flared Leg Jeans
Joes High Rise Flared Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Joes High Rise Flared Leg Jeans
These high rise jeans from Joes are an incredible deal at 70% off the regular price.
$198$60

