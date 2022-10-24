Shopping

The Celeb-Favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is On Sale for Nearly 40% Off Right Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sydney Sweeney with Laneige mask
Laneige

As we get ready to head into the harsh winter months, the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the ultimate remedy for our parched lips. This hydrating lip mask is a repeat restock for our nighttime routines to soothe and moisturize our pout overnight. Just in time for the dry, chilly season, the lip sleeping mask is on sale for nearly 40% off at Walmart as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry

Improve flakiness and peeling by wearing this nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. Not only do you get a tin full of product, but it also comes with a special application brush. 

$21$15

The popular lip mask, which doubles as a lip balm, is a go-to for celebrities including Brooke Shields, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Saldaña, Nina Dobrev, and more. While this silky-smooth product is touted as an overnight solution, the glossy finish looks nice during the daytime when your lips need a little extra TLC. Formulated with a cushiony blend of vitamin C, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, the lip treatment has a slightly creamier texture than your typical lip balm and also smells delicious. 

Whether your lips immediately start to feel like the moisture is being pulled out of them on airplanes or you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, four flavors of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask are marked down right now. One application of Laneige's nourishing lip sleeping mask and our lips felt softer than ever. If you've been wanting to try the viral lip cure, now's your chance to save on soft lips for the holiday season. 

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mint Choco
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mint Choco
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mint Choco

With a mint and chocolate flavor, you'll love the smell of this lip sleeping mask. 

$22$14
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Apple Lime
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Apple Lime
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Apple Lime

Try the refreshing lime and apple scent when you're getting ready for bed. While hydrating, it will also soften the appearance of fine lines overnight.

$22$16
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Grapefruit
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Grapefruit
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Grapefruit

Another great flavor option is grapefruit, which provides the same quenching hydration as the other three but with a citrusy twist. 

$22$18

Laneige Moisturizing Essentials

Since your lips aren't the only thing that will need extra moisture during the upcoming winter, check out these other super hydrating products from Laneige that you can shop at Walmart.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Face Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Face Serum
Walmart
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Face Serum

Not only is this serum extra-hydrating, it also improves the firmness of your skin. It contains a natural green tea enzyme that will gentle exfoliate rough skin patches. 

$40$36
Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask
Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask
Walmart
Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask

Use the same technology as the lip sleeping mask, but engineered for the face with the Water Sleeping Face Mask. The ceramides will hydrate and strengthen your skin's delicate barrier.

$25
Laneige Essential Power Skin Refiner Moisture
Laneige Essential Power Skin Refiner Moisture
Walmart
Laneige Essential Power Skin Refiner Moisture

This moisturizing toner is made from essential minerals and quinoa seed extract to quickly deliver hydration to the skin. Continuous use will strengthen the skin's moisture barrier. 

$21
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizing Face Cream for Normal to Dry Skin
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizing Face Cream for Normal to Dry Skin
Walmart
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizing Face Cream for Normal to Dry Skin

Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours. 

$34
Laneige Water Bank Hydro Cream EX
Laneige Water Bank Hydro Cream EX
Walmart
Laneige Water Bank Hydro Cream EX

Give your skin an extra layer of hydration with the Water Bank Hydro Cream EX from Laneige. The green mineral water contains nourishing vegetable extracts. 

$36

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Women: Tatcha, The Ordinary & More

Save 20% on ILIA Beauty’s Cult-Favorite Products This Weekend Only

The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care

Charlotte Tilbury Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Beauty

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 30% Off During Amazon's Prime Sale

Sunday Riley & Summer Fridays Are 20% Off at Space NK's Skincare Sale

 