The Celeb-Favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is On Sale for Nearly 40% Off Right Now
As we get ready to head into the harsh winter months, the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the ultimate remedy for our parched lips. This hydrating lip mask is a repeat restock for our nighttime routines to soothe and moisturize our pout overnight. Just in time for the dry, chilly season, the lip sleeping mask is on sale for nearly 40% off at Walmart as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals.
Improve flakiness and peeling by wearing this nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. Not only do you get a tin full of product, but it also comes with a special application brush.
The popular lip mask, which doubles as a lip balm, is a go-to for celebrities including Brooke Shields, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Saldaña, Nina Dobrev, and more. While this silky-smooth product is touted as an overnight solution, the glossy finish looks nice during the daytime when your lips need a little extra TLC. Formulated with a cushiony blend of vitamin C, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, the lip treatment has a slightly creamier texture than your typical lip balm and also smells delicious.
Whether your lips immediately start to feel like the moisture is being pulled out of them on airplanes or you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, four flavors of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask are marked down right now. One application of Laneige's nourishing lip sleeping mask and our lips felt softer than ever. If you've been wanting to try the viral lip cure, now's your chance to save on soft lips for the holiday season.
With a mint and chocolate flavor, you'll love the smell of this lip sleeping mask.
Try the refreshing lime and apple scent when you're getting ready for bed. While hydrating, it will also soften the appearance of fine lines overnight.
Another great flavor option is grapefruit, which provides the same quenching hydration as the other three but with a citrusy twist.
Laneige Moisturizing Essentials
Since your lips aren't the only thing that will need extra moisture during the upcoming winter, check out these other super hydrating products from Laneige that you can shop at Walmart.
Not only is this serum extra-hydrating, it also improves the firmness of your skin. It contains a natural green tea enzyme that will gentle exfoliate rough skin patches.
Use the same technology as the lip sleeping mask, but engineered for the face with the Water Sleeping Face Mask. The ceramides will hydrate and strengthen your skin's delicate barrier.
This moisturizing toner is made from essential minerals and quinoa seed extract to quickly deliver hydration to the skin. Continuous use will strengthen the skin's moisture barrier.
Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours.
Give your skin an extra layer of hydration with the Water Bank Hydro Cream EX from Laneige. The green mineral water contains nourishing vegetable extracts.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Women: Tatcha, The Ordinary & More
Save 20% on ILIA Beauty’s Cult-Favorite Products This Weekend Only
The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now
SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care
Charlotte Tilbury Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Beauty
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 30% Off During Amazon's Prime Sale
Sunday Riley & Summer Fridays Are 20% Off at Space NK's Skincare Sale