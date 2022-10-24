As we get ready to head into the harsh winter months, the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the ultimate remedy for our parched lips. This hydrating lip mask is a repeat restock for our nighttime routines to soothe and moisturize our pout overnight. Just in time for the dry, chilly season, the lip sleeping mask is on sale for nearly 40% off at Walmart as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals.

The popular lip mask, which doubles as a lip balm, is a go-to for celebrities including Brooke Shields, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Saldaña, Nina Dobrev, and more. While this silky-smooth product is touted as an overnight solution, the glossy finish looks nice during the daytime when your lips need a little extra TLC. Formulated with a cushiony blend of vitamin C, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, the lip treatment has a slightly creamier texture than your typical lip balm and also smells delicious.

Whether your lips immediately start to feel like the moisture is being pulled out of them on airplanes or you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, four flavors of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask are marked down right now. One application of Laneige's nourishing lip sleeping mask and our lips felt softer than ever. If you've been wanting to try the viral lip cure, now's your chance to save on soft lips for the holiday season.

Laneige Moisturizing Essentials

Since your lips aren't the only thing that will need extra moisture during the upcoming winter, check out these other super hydrating products from Laneige that you can shop at Walmart.

