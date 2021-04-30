The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Get on Board With This Mother's Day Sale
Crocs is having a Mother's Day shopping event perfect for gifting! Right now, purchase a $50 gift card for Mom and get a $10 gift card for free. Plus, from May 1 to 31 buy two pairs of Crocs and get 15% off.
Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. Bieber even launched a collaboration with the brand. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles. The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.
Don't forget to check out more gifts to shop for Mother's Day, including flowers, sweets, beauty products and more.
If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through ET Style's top picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and Jibbitz charms to adorn your favorite pair.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection
The Best Amazon New Year Deals on Skechers Shoes
Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch
Best Winter Boots to Wear Now Until Spring