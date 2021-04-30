Crocs is having a Mother's Day shopping event perfect for gifting! Right now, purchase a $50 gift card for Mom and get a $10 gift card for free. Plus, from May 1 to 31 buy two pairs of Crocs and get 15% off.

Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. Bieber even launched a collaboration with the brand. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles. The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.

Don't forget to check out more gifts to shop for Mother's Day, including flowers, sweets, beauty products and more.

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through ET Style's top picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and Jibbitz charms to adorn your favorite pair.

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Clog The iconic Crocs clog comes in 12 different colors. $50 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Platform Graphic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Platform Graphic Clog The platform version of the Classic Clog is so edgy and stylish. We love the lavender shade. $60 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog Can't get enough of tie-dye? Wear it on your feet in the form of Crocs! $55 AT CROCS Buy Now

Jibbitz Charms Letter A Crocs Jibbitz Charms Letter A Spell out your name, initials or whatever you want. $5 AT CROCS Buy Now

Jibbitz Charms Corgi Crocs Jibbitz Charms Corgi This corgi charm is too adorable. $5 AT CROCS Buy Now

