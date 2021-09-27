Shopping

The Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

By ETonline Staff
Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar 2021
Amazon

Muggles rejoice! This Christmas, you can finally party like your favorite wizard thanks to Funko Pop!'s Harry Potter Advent Calendar

The Wizarding World-themed advent calendar is as cute as you'd expect -- complete with 24 Pocket Pops that each embody different characters from the beloved book and film series, including: Harry, Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, Luna, Dumbledore, Snape and Dobby (yes, even Dobby the house elf), among many others.

Each day, users can open up one of the tiny doors and reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops will join their growing collection. We personally can't imagine a more magical way to prepare for the holidays than by collecting your favorite wizarding friends.

Plus, this fun set is now on sale for pre-order at Amazon for just $40 (regularly $60).

Amazon
Collect figurines of the Wizarding World's greatest and most iconic characters with this Harry Potter advent calendar. Simply open up one of the tiny doors each day to reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops! will join your collection.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

Whether you're a wizard fanatic or just a pop culture connoisseur, don't worry -- there's an advent calendar out there just for you. From Pokémon and LEGO Avengers to Friends and Star Wars-themed ones, here are some of the most adorable advent calendars to pick up this holiday season.

Williams Sonoma
Indulge in this gourmet candy-filled advent calendar from Williams Sonoma that pays homage to the mysterious and spooky Wizarding World.
$40 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Amazon
Gotta catch them all! Make your search for your favorite Pokemon characters a bit easier this year with the Funko Pop Pokemon Advent Calendar.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Amazon
This advent calendar includes seven mini-figures – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury – plus other fun items and accessories from the Marvel Universe.
$40 AT AMAZON
Amazon
Could we BE any more excited about this Friends-themed advent calendar? 
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Amazon
Count down to Christmas with Mickey Mouse and his friends. This festive calendar includes 11 mini surprise figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets, five stickers, and three stickers in three gift boxes.
$43 AT AMAZON
Amazon
Lift off into new heights this holiday season with the official Star Wars advent calendar -- filled with everything from greeting cards and paper ornaments, to buttons, booklets, and more.
$21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

