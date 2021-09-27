The Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Muggles rejoice! This Christmas, you can finally party like your favorite wizard thanks to Funko Pop!'s Harry Potter Advent Calendar.
The Wizarding World-themed advent calendar is as cute as you'd expect -- complete with 24 Pocket Pops that each embody different characters from the beloved book and film series, including: Harry, Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, Luna, Dumbledore, Snape and Dobby (yes, even Dobby the house elf), among many others.
Each day, users can open up one of the tiny doors and reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops will join their growing collection. We personally can't imagine a more magical way to prepare for the holidays than by collecting your favorite wizarding friends.
Plus, this fun set is now on sale for pre-order at Amazon for just $40 (regularly $60).
Whether you're a wizard fanatic or just a pop culture connoisseur, don't worry -- there's an advent calendar out there just for you. From Pokémon and LEGO Avengers to Friends and Star Wars-themed ones, here are some of the most adorable advent calendars to pick up this holiday season.
