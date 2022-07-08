The Instant Pot Duo and Dutch Oven From Amazon Are Both On Sale Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day is only a few days away, which makes it the perfect time to take looking for nifty appliances that'll lighten your cooking load as we enter year three of our home-cooking adventures, look no further than this Instant Pot Duo and Instant Pot Dutch Oven from Amazon. The Pressure Cooker and Dutch Oven are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 along with other Instant Pot faves.
The combination cookware is a fantastic multi-hyphenate to add to your appliance collection. It's no wonder it's currently #1 on Amazon's New Releases — it's like a more versatile Le Creuset (and at an incredible price point). With features from sauté to braise and warm to slow cook, you can create an entire feast with the touch of a button. The pot, made with durable cast iron, is guaranteed to give results that last. Plus, with a six-quart capacity, it's perfect for meal prepping in batch quantities or entertaining. Prep anything from chili to dips (you can even bake bread or beignets!) with gourmet results every time.
The cast-iron pot is also removable and completely stove-top and oven safe. Plus, the heavy-duty material looks impressive on any tablescape, ready to serve. That's right — the pot isn't just functional, it's also stylish. Available in a soft matte black with three options for lids, including a bright fire-engine red and cobalt blue, the Instant Pot Dutch Oven is a colorful pop to any kitchen. Or for those who prefer a gadget that doesn't take up too much visual space, get it in solid black.
No matter what your kitchen needs are, this incredible gadget makes cooking easy. Below, check out our favorite do-it-all Instant Pot appliances that are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Get multiple cooking functions in one incredible appliance — sear, sauté, braise, stew, bake, warm and more in this six quart Instant Pot Dutch Oven -- for an easy cook with even easier clean up.
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
Enjoy any meal with this extremely versatile countertop convection oven, which also air fries, broils, bakes, roasts, rotisseries, toasts and so much more, with a fast and even cooking performance.
Get luscious food items with much less oil, with this incredible air fyer. With customizable cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more, you can have whatever you want, however you want it.
