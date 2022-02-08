Shopping

The Instant Pot Pro and Dutch Oven Combo From Amazon Are $50 off Ahead of President's Day

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Over the last two years, our kitchen has seen a lot of action -- maybe even more than we'd anticipated or liked. And despite getting into cooking, sometimes being in the kitchen is more work than we'd particularly like. So, if you're looking to lighten your cooking load as we enter year three of our home-cooking adventures, look no further than this Instant Pot Pro and Instant Pot Dutch Oven combo from Amazon. The Pressure Cooker and Dutch Oven is on sale ahead of President's Day along with other Instant Pot faves. Score an air fryer, pressure cooker and more at a steal. We haven't seen deals this good since Black Friday.

The combination cookware is a fantastic multi-hyphenate to add to your appliance collection. It's no wonder it's currently #1 on Amazon's New Releases -- it's like a more versatile Le Creuset (and at an incredible price point). With features from sauté to braise and warm to slow cook, you can create an entire feast with the touch of a button. The pot, made with durable cast iron, is guaranteed to give results that last. Plus, with a six-quart capacity, it's perfect for meal prepping in batch quantities or entertaining. So, if you've been wondering how you're going to prep everything you need for your Super Bowl party, this is a great buy. Prep anything from chili to dips (you can even bake bread!) with gourmet results every time.

The cast iron pot is also removable and completely stove-top and oven safe. Plus, the heavy-duty material looks impressive on any table scape, ready to serve. That's right -- the pot isn't just functional, it's also stylish. Available in a soft matte black with three options for lids, including a bright fire engine red and cobalt blue, the Instant Pot Dutch Oven is a colorful pop to any kitchen. Or for those who prefer a gadget that doesn't take up too much visual space, get it in solid black.

No matter what your kitchen needs are, this incredible gadget makes cooking easy. Check out the do-it-all Instant Pot Dutch Oven below.

Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Instant Pot
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Get multiple cooking functions in one incredible appliance -- sear, sauté, braise, stew, bake, warm and more in this six quart Instant Pot Dutch Oven -- for an easy cook with even easier clean up. 
$230$180
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo
The Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo is the multicooker that will change everything about how you cook. From chicken wings to chocolate cake, you can make just about anything with this countertop appliance and right now you can get it for $50 off the regular price. 
$250$200

Other Instant Pots appliances we love:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer. 
$160
Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer
Get luscious food items with much less oil, with this incredible air fyer. With customizable cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more, you can have whatever you want, however you want it. 
$100
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, Rotisserie Oven, Deep Fryer, Oil-less Mini Cooker, Convection Oven, Dehydrator, Roaster, Warmer, Reheater, Pizza Oven, 18-Liter
Amazon
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Enjoy any meal with this extremely versatile countertop convection oven, which also air fries, broils, bakes, roasts, rotisseries, toasts and so much more, with a fast and even cooking performance.
$250

