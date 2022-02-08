Over the last two years, our kitchen has seen a lot of action -- maybe even more than we'd anticipated or liked. And despite getting into cooking, sometimes being in the kitchen is more work than we'd particularly like. So, if you're looking to lighten your cooking load as we enter year three of our home-cooking adventures, look no further than this Instant Pot Pro and Instant Pot Dutch Oven combo from Amazon. The Pressure Cooker and Dutch Oven is on sale ahead of President's Day along with other Instant Pot faves. Score an air fryer, pressure cooker and more at a steal. We haven't seen deals this good since Black Friday.

The combination cookware is a fantastic multi-hyphenate to add to your appliance collection. It's no wonder it's currently #1 on Amazon's New Releases -- it's like a more versatile Le Creuset (and at an incredible price point). With features from sauté to braise and warm to slow cook, you can create an entire feast with the touch of a button. The pot, made with durable cast iron, is guaranteed to give results that last. Plus, with a six-quart capacity, it's perfect for meal prepping in batch quantities or entertaining. So, if you've been wondering how you're going to prep everything you need for your Super Bowl party, this is a great buy. Prep anything from chili to dips (you can even bake bread!) with gourmet results every time.

The cast iron pot is also removable and completely stove-top and oven safe. Plus, the heavy-duty material looks impressive on any table scape, ready to serve. That's right -- the pot isn't just functional, it's also stylish. Available in a soft matte black with three options for lids, including a bright fire engine red and cobalt blue, the Instant Pot Dutch Oven is a colorful pop to any kitchen. Or for those who prefer a gadget that doesn't take up too much visual space, get it in solid black.

No matter what your kitchen needs are, this incredible gadget makes cooking easy. Check out the do-it-all Instant Pot Dutch Oven below.

Other Instant Pots appliances we love:

