Between wedding season, summer vacation, and Labor Day weekend on the rise, this season still has plenty of opportunity for travel. While you're caught up in planning long weekends by the beach and trips to Europe, don't neglect an essential part of traveling with ease: finding the perfect suitcase.

Luckily, the internet has nailed down the only piece of luggage you'll need this summer. Over 22,000 five-star reviewers raved about this bag's durability, convenience, and luxurious appearance on a budget. iFly's hard side suitcase gives the look of more expensive brands such as Rimowa and Away at a fraction of the price. This $89 bag is small enough to be used as a carry-on for most airlines, but larger versions are also available: 24-inch and 28-inch. You can also purchase a two- or three-piece set for all your traveling needs.

"I bought the middle size piece for a quick getaway and loved it so much now I have the entire set," said one five-star reviewer. "This luggage is very sturdy and moving through the airport in a breeze with the smooth gliding wheels. Great product keeps the colors coming!!"

The most popular color is champagne, but the suitcase comes in 21 colors, including classic black, rose gold, myriads of splashy ombre shades, and more. We love how the wheels match the colors of the shell for a cohesive look, and the 360-degree rotating wheels and clothing straps make traveling a breeze.

Shop the viral suitcase available now for under $90, or browse more affordable luggage from Walmart.

MKF Tulum Large Check-In Walmart MKF Tulum Large Check-In Loving the idea of rose gold luggage? This two-in-one carry on comes with a matching hard accessories case as well as a TSA security lock, spinner wheels, and a telescopic handle. $131 Buy Now

