Shopping

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Carry-On Suitcase From Walmart

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Viral Suitcase from Walmart
Getty

Between wedding season, summer vacation, and Labor Day weekend on the rise, this season still has plenty of opportunity for travel. While you're caught up in planning long weekends by the beach and trips to Europe, don't neglect an essential part of traveling with ease: finding the perfect suitcase.

iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
Walmart
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"

The viral suitcase comes in 21 colors, including this stunning champagne, and features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket, and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place.

$89

Luckily, the internet has nailed down the only piece of luggage you'll need this summer. Over 22,000 five-star reviewers raved about this bag's durability, convenience, and luxurious appearance on a budget. iFly's hard side suitcase gives the look of more expensive brands such as Rimowa and Away at a fraction of the price. This $89 bag is small enough to be used as a carry-on for most airlines, but larger versions are also available: 24-inch and 28-inch. You can also purchase a two- or three-piece set for all your traveling needs. 

"I bought the middle size piece for a quick getaway and loved it so much now I have the entire set," said one five-star reviewer. "This luggage is very sturdy and moving through the airport in a breeze with the smooth gliding wheels. Great product keeps the colors coming!!"

The most popular color is champagne, but the suitcase comes in 21 colors, including classic black, rose gold, myriads of splashy ombre shades, and more. We love how the wheels match the colors of the shell for a cohesive look, and the 360-degree rotating wheels and clothing straps make traveling a breeze.

Shop the viral suitcase available now for under $90, or browse more affordable luggage from Walmart. 

American Tourister Moonlight 21-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage, Carry-On Luggage
American Tourister Moonlight 21-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage, Carry-On Luggage
Walmart
American Tourister Moonlight 21-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage, Carry-On Luggage

If you've ever struggled to find your suitcase in a sea of black luggage, this iridescent white option is sure to help you stand out.

$116
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage
Walmart
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage

At under $50, this stylish carry-on with 360-degree spinning wheels, compression straps, and an internal divider is a steal.

$50
Zimtown 3-in-1 Luggage Multifunctional Large Capacity Traveling Storage Suitcase
Zimtown 3-in-1 Luggage Multifunctional Large Capacity Traveling Storage Suitcase
Walmart
Zimtown 3-in-1 Luggage Multifunctional Large Capacity Traveling Storage Suitcase

The Barbiecore trend is so hot for summer, but this bright pink three-piece set with a TSA lock will last for years. 

$115
InUSA Royal 28" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage
InUSA Royal 28" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage
Walmart
InUSA Royal 28" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage

For another colorful option, try this juicy orange suitcase complete with gel handles for comfortable carrying.

$74
Rockland Luggage Stage Coach Hardside Rolling Trunk
Rockland Luggage Stage Coach Hardside Rolling Trunk
Walmart
Rockland Luggage Stage Coach Hardside Rolling Trunk

If you prefer more of a vintage look, this white and brown leather option looks sophisticated while offering you all of the benefits of modern luggage, including spinner wheels and an ergonomic handle.

$101
MKF Tulum Large Check-In
MKF Tulum Large Check-In
Walmart
MKF Tulum Large Check-In

Loving the idea of rose gold luggage? This two-in-one carry on comes with a matching hard accessories case as well as a TSA security lock, spinner wheels, and a telescopic handle.

$131

RELATED CONTENT: 

Tumi Suitcases and More Luggage Are Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Shop AirTags, Holders and Accessories

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage Ahead of 4th of July

The 20 Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection

Back to School 2022 Shopping: The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now