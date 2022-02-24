Shopping

The Internet's Fave Skincare Brand The Ordinary Now Has a Hair Care Line

By Charlotte Lewis‍
The Ordinary Hair Care Line
If you think of yourself as a beauty guru, but haven't checked out Beauty TikTok, you are missing out on a treasure trove of information. The social media platform has proved so influential that it has sparked a brand new hair care line from The Ordinary.

Although we can't prove a direct correlation, we do know that a few months ago, a TikTok user tried out The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum on her hair every day for two weeks, showing the instant shine and moisture it provided. The video went viral, and now The Ordinary is proud to introduce their new hair care line, which boasts its own Hyaluronic Acid Serum, specifically formulated for the scalp.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Hyaluronic Acid Scalp Serum
Sephora
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Hyaluronic Acid Scalp Serum
After TikTok blew up the internet by using The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% skin serum on their scalp, the brand reformulated the ingredient into a product designed specifically to moisturize your scalp. 
$13

We were already in love with The Ordinary's skincare products, so it's not a huge surprise that we'd be excited about their new pivot into hair care. The ultra-affordable beauty line is known for their clean products, which rely on transparent ingredient lists and science-based formulas, and so it's no wonder their hair line is taking a "scalp-first" approach, utilizing the success of their skincare products and putting them into formulas specifically for scalps. 

And that's not the only thing they're doing. The Ordinary also aims to change the narrative on the beauty industry's obsession with eliminating sulphates from hair products. Actually they're putting sulphate right on the label of their shampoo. The Ordinary seeks to remind users that, like all ingredients, the pros and cons of sulfates rely on the concentration and specific hair concerns. Try out the new products below, available at Ulta and Sephora.

The Ordinary Sulphate 4% Cleanser For Body & Hair
Ulta
The Ordinary Sulphate 4% Cleanser For Body & Hair
If you learn one thing from The Ordinary's new haircare line, take away this: you don't need to be scared of sulphates. This mild foaming cleanser, perfect for daily use is strong enough to remove buildup without the harsh side effects we've been taught to associate with sulphates.
$8
The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner
Ulta
The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner
Behentrimonium Chloride might sound scary, but it's actually a lightweight conditioner that will keep your strands hydrated without weighing them down. With only 7 ingredients, this clean solution will have your head feeling silky smooth without the risk of added buildup. 
$8
Don't forget to see where the inspiration came from while you're at it below. And while you shop, we're off to delve through TikTok to see what other viral beauty trends we can find.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 30ml
Amazon
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 30ml
Moisturize your skin with this super clean 2% hyaluronic acid serum from The Ordinary. The acid works with Vitamin B5 to infuse your face with multi-depth hydration that keeps your skin balanced and protected.
$8
$15 (PACK OF 2)

