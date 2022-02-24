If you think of yourself as a beauty guru, but haven't checked out Beauty TikTok, you are missing out on a treasure trove of information. The social media platform has proved so influential that it has sparked a brand new hair care line from The Ordinary.

Although we can't prove a direct correlation, we do know that a few months ago, a TikTok user tried out The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum on her hair every day for two weeks, showing the instant shine and moisture it provided. The video went viral, and now The Ordinary is proud to introduce their new hair care line, which boasts its own Hyaluronic Acid Serum, specifically formulated for the scalp.

We were already in love with The Ordinary's skincare products, so it's not a huge surprise that we'd be excited about their new pivot into hair care. The ultra-affordable beauty line is known for their clean products, which rely on transparent ingredient lists and science-based formulas, and so it's no wonder their hair line is taking a "scalp-first" approach, utilizing the success of their skincare products and putting them into formulas specifically for scalps.

And that's not the only thing they're doing. The Ordinary also aims to change the narrative on the beauty industry's obsession with eliminating sulphates from hair products. Actually they're putting sulphate right on the label of their shampoo. The Ordinary seeks to remind users that, like all ingredients, the pros and cons of sulfates rely on the concentration and specific hair concerns. Try out the new products below, available at Ulta and Sephora.

Don't forget to see where the inspiration came from while you're at it below. And while you shop, we're off to delve through TikTok to see what other viral beauty trends we can find.

