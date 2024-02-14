Every size of the superb LG C3 OLED TV is on sale at Best Buy to upgrade your living room.
OLED TVs are considered by many as some of the best TVs you can buy. Not only do they beat LED and QLED displays in picture quality and viewing angles, but OLED technology also allows for thinner displays. If you're ready to upgrade to a top-rated OLED screen, the 2023 model of LG’s C3 OLED 4K smart TV is steeply discounted at the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale right now.
While it's only been on the market for a short time, you can save up to $1,000 on all sizes of the LG C3 Series. From 42-inch to 83-inch, Best Buy is slashing prices on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED TVs out there.
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Save up to $1,000 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
LG’s latest C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.
Aside from stunning visuals, the new LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that helps it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display art, photos and any other content you'd like.
If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.
The Presidents' Day TV deals at Best Buy don't stop at the LG C3. Just in time for the NBA All-Star Game and March Madness, we've found discounts on screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best TV sales worth shopping now.
Best Presidents' Day TV Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen.
Samsung 85” Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV
Save up to $500 on the Samsung QN85C and see just how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen that’s packed with over 30 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Samsung 85" TU690T 4K TV
Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station.
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's sale.
LG 77" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real.
Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT: