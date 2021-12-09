Shopping

The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
Squishmallows
Walmart, Amazon

Squishmallows are shaping up to be one of the most popular toys this holiday season. If you don't know what they are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable. They're selling out quickly and with supply chain issues slowing down holiday shipping, now's the time to shop. 

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that toy lovers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid that's an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche), you're in need of bedtime buddies instead of pillows or you're just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room with couch companions, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which character is most worth the investment. Right now, there are adorable Halloween Squishmallows, but you might want to get a jump on holiday shopping now to avoid any shipping issues expected because of the supply chain slow down. 

To help you on your search for the right plush toy for playtime, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are still available.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Boba
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Boba
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Boba
$14
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
Squishmallow Aqua the Sloth
Amazon
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
$39 $33
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Christmas Unicorn
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Christmas Unicorn
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Christmas Unicorn
$45
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
Squishmallow Hello Kitty
Walmart
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
$37
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Eggplant
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Eggplant
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Eggplant
$14
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
Walmart
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
$23
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Sushi
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Sushi
Amazon
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Sushi
$14
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
Squishmallow Austin The Avocado
Amazon
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
$29
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Piglet
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Piglet
Amazon
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Piglet
$20
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
Squishmallow Pink Crab
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
$58
Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat
Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat
Amazon
Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat
$28$25
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Amazon
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
$64
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Pluto
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Pluto
Amazon
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Pluto
$20
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
Squishmallow Mango
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
$43 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh
Squishmallow Winnie the Pooh
Amazon
Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Mickey Mouse
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Mickey Mouse
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Mickey Mouse
$25
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
$25 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Kellytoy 2020 Scented Mystery Squad Bag
Squishmallow Kellytoy 2020 Scented Mystery Squad Bag
Amazon
Squishmallow Kellytoy 2020 Scented Mystery Squad Bag
$34$29

