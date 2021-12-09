The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for the Holidays

Squishmallows are shaping up to be one of the most popular toys this holiday season. If you don't know what they are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable. They're selling out quickly and with supply chain issues slowing down holiday shipping, now's the time to shop.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that toy lovers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid that's an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche), you're in need of bedtime buddies instead of pillows or you're just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room with couch companions, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which character is most worth the investment. Right now, there are adorable Halloween Squishmallows, but you might want to get a jump on holiday shopping now to avoid any shipping issues expected because of the supply chain slow down.

To help you on your search for the right plush toy for playtime, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are still available.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes.

