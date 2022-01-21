Shopping

The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for Valentine's Day

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Squishmallows
Walmart, Amazon

Squishmallows are shaping up to be one of the most popular toys this Valentine's Day -- but they're also popular year-round. If you don't know what they are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2022 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable. With Valentine's Day around the corner, pink, red and Valentine's Day exclusive Squishmallows are selling out quickly. So, now's the time to shop.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that toy lovers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there are even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're shopping for a kid that's an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche), you're in need of bedtime buddies instead of pillows or you're just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room with couch companions, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which character is the best gift for that special someone on February 14. Right now, there are adorable Valentine's Day Edition Squishmallows, but you might want to get a jump on the romantic holiday rush now. You know, to avoid any shipping delays. 

To help you on your search for the right plush toy for all the valentines in your life, the ET team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are still available.

Below, check out ET's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men and Amazon's best deals on jewelry.

8" Valentine's Day Squad Cyma The Corgi Puppy Dog Plush
Squishmallow Valentine's Day Squad Cyma The Corgi
Amazon
8" Valentine's Day Squad Cyma The Corgi Puppy Dog Plush
Your partner's bound to love Squishmallow's twist on the "hugs and kisses" salutation. After all, hugs and squishes is much more appropriate for a squishy plush animal.
$40
12" Valentine's Day Squad Henry The Turtle Plush
Squishmallow Valentine's Day Squad Henry the Turtle
Amazon
12" Valentine's Day Squad Henry The Turtle Plush
We can't get enough of Henry's cute shell design. We're certain your significant other will turtley love Henry. 
$40
14" Monica The Purple Axolotl Plush
Squishmallow 14" Monica The Purple Axolotl
Amazon
14" Monica The Purple Axolotl Plush
This purple plush axolotl is a great gift for someone you like a-lotl.
$60
12" Boba Plush
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Boba
Walmart
12" Boba Plush
There are a few different boba-themed Squishmallows, but our bias is this orange and magenta cutie. 
$15
16" Valentine's Day Exclusive Mark The Monkey Our Love is Bananas Plush
Squishmallows Plush Valentine's Day Exclusive Mark the Monkey
Amazon
16" Valentine's Day Exclusive Mark The Monkey Our Love is Bananas Plush
Valentine's Day is a special day, and we can't think of a better gift for the special someone in your life. There's just something incredibly about those adorable Squishmallows smiley expressions, and Mark The Monkey is no exception to that. 
$55 AT WALMART
$63 AT AMAZON
12" Hello Kitty and Friends My Melody Plush
Squishmallow Sanrio My Melody Plush
Amazon
12" Hello Kitty and Friends My Melody Plush
My Melody's color scheme was made for Valentine's Day. If your special somebody is obsessed with all things related to Hello Kitty, then they'll love getting a plush version of this adorable rabbit. 
$50$45
12" Glena The Eggplant Plush
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Eggplant
Walmart
12" Glena The Eggplant Plush
The eggplant Squishmallow's design is so simple, yet so adorable. We think this Squishmallow plush would make the perfect cuddle buddy for your valentine. 
$13
12" Maui the Pineapple Plush
Squishmallows Plush - Maui the Pineapple
Amazon
12" Maui the Pineapple Plush
Show your partner what a breeze it is to be in their company with this tropical-themed Squishmallows plush. 
$37
8" Valentine's Day Squad Tiffany The Kitty Cat Plush
Squishmallow 8" Valentine's Day Tiffany The Kitty Cat
Amazon
8" Valentine's Day Squad Tiffany The Kitty Cat Plush
Tiffany the kitty is the purrrfect plush for any cat lover in your life. 
$60
12" Shun The Sushi Plush
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12 inch Sushi
Amazon
12" Shun The Sushi Plush
If your Valentine's Day gift recipient can't get enough of collecting Squishmallows, then we're pretty sure they'll love to add this food-themed plush to their hoard.  
$35
8" Valentine's Day Rei The Pegasus Plush
Squishmallows Valentine's Day Rei the Pegasus
Walmart
8" Valentine's Day Rei The Pegasus Plush
Rei the pegasus looks almost as excited about Valentine's Day as we are. 
$6
12" Aqua the Sloth Plush
Squishmallow Aqua the Sloth
Walmart
12" Aqua the Sloth Plush
Sloths are sometimes overlooked, but they're really cute -- especially in Squishmallow form. Treat your special person to this squishy sloth. 
$20
12" Valentine's Day Janet The Jellyfish Plush
Squishmallow Valentine's Day Janet The Jellyfish
Amazon
12" Valentine's Day Janet The Jellyfish Plush
Show your special person that they're your jam by gifting them Janet the Jellyfish.
$45
8" Austin The Avocado Plush
Squishmallow Austin The Avocado
Amazon
8" Austin The Avocado Plush
According to the official Squishmallow Store, Austin loves drawing aliens, and his biggest dream is to live in space. Give this little alien fanatic to someone in your life whose ambitions are out of this world. 
$30
13" Valentine's Day Squad Iris The Butterfly Plush
Squishmallow Valentine's Day Squad Iris the Butterfly
Amazon
13" Valentine's Day Squad Iris The Butterfly Plush
Iris the Butterfly features a pastel tie-dye design. And of course, she has pink accents on her antennae and wings to show off her Valentine's Day theme. 
$71
14" Disney - Piglet Plush
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Piglet
Amazon
14" Disney - Piglet Plush
This Piglet Squishmallow plush would make the perfect give for the Disney stan in your life -- and we're not just saying that because Piglet is pink. 
$20
16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs Plush
Squishmallow Pink Crab
Walmart
16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs Plush
This purple and pink crab plush looks so calm and tranquil. It'll be a peaceful addition to your partner's Squishmallow collection. 
$20
14" Disney - Pluto Plush
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Pluto
Amazon
14" Disney - Pluto Plush
We're glad Squishmallow decided to add Pluto's signature floppy ears to his Squishmallow plush form. 
$20
12" Mango Plush
Squishmallow Mango
Walmart
12" Mango Plush
The tri-color ombre design on this Squishmallow really makes it look like a fresh mango -- you know, if mangos could smile. 
$40
8" Valentine's Day Cherish the Elephant with Chocolate Candy Plush
Squishmallow Valentine's Day Cherish the Elephant Plush
Walmart
8" Valentine's Day Cherish the Elephant with Chocolate Candy Plush
What's better than a plush and some chocolate? In our opinion, not much. 
$29
14" Disney Pixar - Nemo Plush
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Nemo
Amazon
14" Disney Pixar - Nemo Plush
We don't know how they did it, but Squishmallow somehow managed to capture Nemo's on-screen cartoon style in this soft plush toy. 
$20
14" Disney - Mickey Mouse Plush
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Mickey Mouse
Amazon
14" Disney - Mickey Mouse Plush
If you have a special person in your life who can't get enough of Disney and the corporation's characters, then they're sure to love this Mickey Mouse Squishmallow. 
$25
20" Valentine's Day Squad Angelie The Unicorn Plush
Squishmallow Angelie The Unicorn Valentine's Day Squad 2022
Amazon
20" Valentine's Day Squad Angelie The Unicorn Plush
In the Squishmallow ecosystem, there are several different unicorn pals. However, Angelie is special because she's apart of 2022 Valentine's Day Squad.
$45
14" Disney - Dumbo Plush
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14" Dumbo
Amazon
14" Disney - Dumbo Plush
Give your valentine the gift of the world's cutest elephant in Squishmallow form. 
$25
8" Valentine's Day Squad Chloeyana The Dog Plush
Squishmallow Valentine's Day Squad Chloeyana the Dog
Walmart
8" Valentine's Day Squad Chloeyana The Dog Plush
Sure, really puppies are cute, but we think plushie puppies are just as adorable -- and Chloeyana just proves our point. 
$6
2020 Scented Mystery Squad Bag 8" Series 1
Squishmallow Kellytoy 2020 Scented Mystery Squad Bag
Amazon
2020 Scented Mystery Squad Bag 8" Series 1
Suprise a special someone in your life with the Squishmallow Mystery Squad Bag. Each blind bag comes with one random 8" plush, which is perfect for anyone who just cannot choose their favorite Squishmallow. 
$31$26

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts: Save Up To 60% Off Designer Watches

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date