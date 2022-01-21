The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for Valentine's Day

Squishmallows are shaping up to be one of the most popular toys this Valentine's Day -- but they're also popular year-round. If you don't know what they are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2022 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable. With Valentine's Day around the corner, pink, red and Valentine's Day exclusive Squishmallows are selling out quickly. So, now's the time to shop.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that toy lovers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there are even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're shopping for a kid that's an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche), you're in need of bedtime buddies instead of pillows or you're just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room with couch companions, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which character is the best gift for that special someone on February 14. Right now, there are adorable Valentine's Day Edition Squishmallows, but you might want to get a jump on the romantic holiday rush now. You know, to avoid any shipping delays.

To help you on your search for the right plush toy for all the valentines in your life, the ET team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are still available.

Below, check out ET's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men and Amazon's best deals on jewelry.

8" Austin The Avocado Plush Amazon 8" Austin The Avocado Plush According to the official Squishmallow Store, Austin loves drawing aliens, and his biggest dream is to live in space. Give this little alien fanatic to someone in your life whose ambitions are out of this world. $30 Buy Now

12" Mango Plush Walmart 12" Mango Plush The tri-color ombre design on this Squishmallow really makes it look like a fresh mango -- you know, if mangos could smile. $40 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts: Save Up To 60% Off Designer Watches

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date