The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers and there are tons of great deals on leggings to take advantage of! The sale is open from July 28 to August 6, so you'd better shop fast!

Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47.

Whether you're looking for new workout gear, a faux leather look for a night on the town, or something comfortable to hang around the house in, there's a great deal on a pair of leggings at Nordstrom.

Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals on leggings at Nordstrom below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Leggings Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

RELATED CONTENT:

The 43 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

Jennifer Lopez's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 27 Best Beauty Deals

The Best Influencer-Approved Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

The 19 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Deals on Luxury Candles and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

On Trend: Pajamas in Public

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Karl Lagerfeld Booties Are 46% Off