Keeping your floors mess-free is easier than ever with this TikTok-approved cleaner from Tineco.
Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.
Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why TikTok is obsessed with the Tineco Floor One S5 smart cordless wet dry vacuum cleaner.
This three-in-one floor-cleaning machine that sweeps, vacuums and mops all at once. Even better, it is currently on sale for $150 off at Amazon just in time for spring cleaning.
Tineco ONE S5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.
With spring right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what kind of cleaning you'll tackle this season. The Floor ONE S3 Vacuum is arguably the Tineco's crown jewel that simplifies cleaning and saves time.
Self-cleaning and equipped with smart sensor technology to adapt to any mess, it's no wonder why the device has gone viral: the hashtag #tineco has amassed over 280 million views on the video-sharing app. Instead of pushing around dirty water like a traditional mop, the cordless wet and dry cleaner deep cleans your floors with a continuous flow of clean water.
Simply fill the Tineco Floor One S5's tank with fresh water and a capful of cleaning solution to leave your floors spotless. Its incredible suction power quickly picks up debris and liquids, while the continuous fresh water cleaning removes the need to vacuum before mopping — cutting cleaning time in half. The CleanTok staple's advanced brush head allows edge-to-edge cleaning along baseboards and corners.
@hammsmom_shayla Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S5 cuts cleaning time in half 😍 link in bio! @Tineco #tidywithtineco #ad ♬ original sound - Hammsmom
The Floor One S5 Extreme isn't the only Tineco home appliance that would make life a lot easier this spring. Bringing smart technology to floor care, Tineco has a range of versatile cleaners that quickly leave floors sparklingly clean. From cordless stick vacuums to smart floor washers, shop more of the best Tineco deals at Amazon to lighten up your spring cleaning routine, below.
Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum
Cut your cleaning time in half with this wet-dry vacuum. While it may not be the smart version, it still gets the job done.
Tineco Floor ONE S6 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Score $100 off this highly-rated Tineco wet-dry vacuum that features up to 35 mins of running time.
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
After powering through tough messes, the Tineco Floor One S3 self-cleans between uses.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Combo
This lightweight floor washer easily converts to a handheld vacuum with attachments to reach corners, stairs, crevices, car interiors and more.
