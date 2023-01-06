To celebrate making it through the first week of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. For one final weekend, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Now through Sunday, January 8, you can give your closet a refresh in 2023 with statement-making accessories that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

If you want to upgrade your style for winter and score a great deal, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic discounts on pieces from Tory Burch — before they sell out. Before the sale ends this weekend, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, shoes, and more at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale — all under $300.

Mini McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch Mini McGraw Bucket Bag A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials. $448 $232 Shop Now

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal The Tory sandals you know and love now come in a cloud style, made with an ultra-supportive foam footbed wrapped in soft leather. $198 $105 Shop Now

Limited-Edition Wallet Tory Burch Limited-Edition Wallet If your wallet is due for an upgrade, this arctic blue option has plenty of coin, bill and card pockets for organizing your essentials. $198 $105 Shop Now

Good Luck Trainer Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer Chunky sneakers are having a major moment right now, and we love the vintage look of these leather trainers. $298 $135 Shop Now

