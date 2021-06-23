Amazon Prime Day was filled with amazing beauty deals, including a dupe for a Jennifer Aniston-loved face roller. The Yeamon Massage Roller Set includes a gold 3D roller massager and a T-shape electric energy massage device, which is currently still on sale for $17 even though Amazon's annual shopping event has officially ended.

The T-shape face roller is a great dupe for the $195 Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar, a 24-carat gold plated vibrating facial massage device. Aniston told InStyle she uses the tool for her complexion.

“It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll,” she told the mag.

The Amazon dupe not only comes with a similar T-shape vibrating facial device, it also includes a second face massager. The waterproof tools are designed to help improve the look of wrinkles and firmness, according to Amazon.

Be sure to check out more discounts on celebrity favorites that are still available, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan.

