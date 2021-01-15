These Booty-Lifting Leggings From Amazon Are Going Viral on TikTok

In case you didn't already know, TikTok is the ultimate source for all the things you didn't know you needed. The teen-approved platform has become the mecca for, well, everything. From unique and cool (or downright cute) kitchen tools and gadgets to popular 15-second dances. It's safe to say that its users -- which include fashion-savvy Gen-Zers -- have a lot to offer for any area of life you can think of. That said, none come quite as close to that of affordable fashion. From stylish DIY tips on $10 Walmart jeans and viral jeans from Gap to the best Lululemon dupes you can find on Amazon, TikTokers are giving you their inside scoop (not to mention their honest opinions).

The latest piece to come into question is one that'll serve as a staple in your yoga pants and athleisure collection: a pair of Amazon leggings. According to the app's users, the Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings -- also known as the "TikTok Leggings" -- feature a unique honeycomb texture and need no introduction. TikTok user @raniaclayton starts her video sharing her experience with the "husband-approved" leggings saying, "You know the ones. They weren't lying."

Of course, as with many viral things on TikTok, the affordable leggings -- which start at $12.99 on Amazon -- aren't just getting high praises from one user alone. Brooke Morris, who says she told herself that she wouldn't give into a TikTok purchase (but really, how could she not?), encourages all of her followers to get a pair. "Ladies, do me a favor and buy the leggings...they're on Amazon, they have multiple colors," she says.

While most TikTok users are opting for a pair of the gray and white colorway, the brand offers their butt-shaping, textured, high waisted leggings in a variety of styles -- including bright, colorful tie-dye options.

Whether you're looking for a pair of new workout leggings to wear for your at-home gym sessions or you want another pair to mix with your other workout clothes, take a page from these users' books and get yourself the viral TikTok leggings. Scroll down below to shop them on Amazon, now.

High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings Seasum Amazon High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings Seasum From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these leggings are worth a spot in your closet -- no question about it. Starting $12.99 at Amazon

