Shopping

This Instant Pot Dutch Oven Combo From Amazon Can Do Anything

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
instant pot dutch oven
Amazon/Instant Pot

Over the last two years, our kitchen has seen a lot of action -- maybe even more than we'd anticipated or liked. And despite getting into cooking, sometimes being in the kitchen is more work than we'd particularly like. So, if you're looking to lighten your cooking load as we enter year three of our home-cooking adventures, look no further than this Instant Pot Dutch Oven combo from Amazon.

The combination cookware is a fantastic multi-hyphenate to add to your appliance collection. It's no wonder it's currently #1 on Amazon's New Releases -- it's like a more versatile Le Creuset (and at an incredible price point). With features from sauté to braise and warm to slow cook, you can create an entire feast with the touch of a button. The pot, made with durable cast iron, is guaranteed to give results that last. Plus, with a six-quart capacity, it's perfect for meal prepping in batch quantities or entertaining. So, if you've been wondering how you're going to prep everything you need for your Super Bowl party, this is a great buy. Prep anything from chili to dips (you can even bake bread!) with gourmet results every time.

The cast iron pot is also removable and completely stove-top and oven safe. Plus, the heavy-duty material looks impressive on any table scape, ready to serve. That's right -- the pot isn't just functional, it's also stylish. Available in a soft matte black with three options for lids, including a bright fire engine red and cobalt blue, the Instant Pot Dutch Oven is a colorful pop to any kitchen. Or for those who prefer a gadget that doesn't take up too much visual space, get it in solid black.

No matter what your kitchen needs are, this incredible gadget makes cooking easy. Check out the do-it-all Instant Pot Dutch Oven below.

Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Instant Pot
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Get multiple cooking functions in one incredible appliance -- sear, sauté, braise, stew, bake, warm and more in this six quart Instant Pot Dutch Oven -- for an easy cook with even easier clean up. 
$230

Other Instant Pots appliances we love:

Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer
Get luscious food items with much less oil, with this incredible air fyer. With customizable cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more, you can have whatever you want, however you want it. 
$100
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer. 
$160
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, Rotisserie Oven, Deep Fryer, Oil-less Mini Cooker, Convection Oven, Dehydrator, Roaster, Warmer, Reheater, Pizza Oven, 18-Liter
Amazon
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Enjoy any meal with this extremely versatile countertop convection oven, which also air fries, broils, bakes, roasts, rotisseries, toasts and so much more, with a fast and even cooking performance.
$245

RELATED CONTENT:

All The Best Meal Delivery Services On Sale Right Now

Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13

Drew Barrymore’s Latest Kitchenware Line Adds Three New Essentials

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

The 12 Best Treadmill and Elliptical Deals for Home Workouts

Where to Find Reliable At-Home COVID-19 Tests Today