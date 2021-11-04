This JW Pei Bag Lookalike Is Finally Back In Stock and It's Under $15

The lookalike style of the viral, celebrity-approved JW Pei bag is back in stock! The Time & Tru Scrunchie Shoulder Bag is a great dupe of the JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($80), and it's just under $15 at Walmart. The Time & Tru handbag looks nearly identical to the exact pouch-style design stars like Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox have toted around.

The structured bag features a scrunchie-look top handle and a zip closure. The accessory is modern and minimalist with a touch of a nostalgic '90s-inspired look. The Time & Tru Scrunchie Shoulder Bag is available in seven different shades from neutrals to brights. The affordable Walmart fashion brand offers more trendy bags such as totes, backpacks and crossbody bags.

The fashion-forward bag would make for a great gift this holiday season without breaking the bank. For more on-trend finds, check out Kate Spade purses, Jennifer Lopez's collection for Coach, chic winter boots, SKIMS loungewear and stylish Crocs -- another celeb fave!

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Affordable Bag Is a Favorite of Megan Fox & Gigi Hadid

We're Predicting Celebs Will Love This New JW Pei Bag

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!

Wayfair's Best Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Just Dropped the Holiday Collection

Shop the Best Holiday Pajama Sets for Lounging

Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here