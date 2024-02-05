In case you haven’t checked the date, Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Beauty gifts are a perfect choice to pamper the special woman in your life, but they don't always have to be luxe and expensive to show your love. Just in time to secure presents for your beauty-obsessed boo, Laura Geller is having a Friends & Family sale on all of its most loved makeup starting today.

Now through Thursday, February 8, you can save 40% on every Laura Geller product when you use the code F40 at checkout. From best-selling foundation and blush to waterproof mascara, Laura Geller's sitewide sale is slashing prices on every gorgeous product that make great Valentine's Day gifts for her.

Shop 40% off Laura Geller

Oprah put one of Laura Geller's eyeshadow palettes on her Favorite Things List just last year. While that exact palette is not available, there are tons of other bestsellers on sale like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. The brand's fan-favorite offers light-to-medium coverage for a matte-but-not-flat finish and blurs red spots while looking you're wearing no makeup.

Ahead, shop more of the best makeup deals from the Laura Geller Friends & Family Sale. Just don't forget to the code F40 to unlock the gorgeous savings.

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush Laura Geller Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush This kabuki brush's retractable case allows you to adjust the bristle density for a lower or higher coverage look—just slide the shield up to pack the bristles more densely, or slide it all the way down for a light dusting of powder. $22 $13 With code F40 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

