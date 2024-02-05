Sales & Deals

This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering 40% Off Every One of Its Makeup Products Right Now

Laura Geller Friends & Family Sale
Laura Geller
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:52 PM PST, February 5, 2024

Shop the Laura Geller Friends & Family Sale to save on best-selling foundation, primer and more.

In case you haven’t checked the date, Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Beauty gifts are a perfect choice to pamper the special woman in your life, but they don't always have to be luxe and expensive to show your love. Just in time to secure presents for your beauty-obsessed boo, Laura Geller is having a Friends & Family sale on all of its most loved makeup starting today.

Now through Thursday, February 8, you can save 40% on every Laura Geller product when you use the code F40 at checkout. From best-selling foundation and blush to waterproof mascara, Laura Geller's sitewide sale is slashing prices on every gorgeous product that make great Valentine's Day gifts for her

Shop 40% off Laura Geller

Oprah put one of Laura Geller's eyeshadow palettes on her Favorite Things List just last year. While that exact palette is not available, there are tons of other bestsellers on sale like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. The brand's fan-favorite offers light-to-medium coverage for a matte-but-not-flat finish and blurs red spots while looking you're wearing no makeup. 

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
Laura Geller

Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation

Laura Geller's baked foundation comes in nine self-adjusting shades and provides light to medium coverage with a natural-looking matte finish.

$36 $22

With code F40

Shop Now

Ahead, shop more of the best makeup deals from the Laura Geller Friends & Family Sale. Just don't forget to the code F40 to unlock the gorgeous savings.

Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1

Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1
Laura Geller

Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1

For even glowier skin, apply the 2-in-1 blush and bronzer to your cheeks—the multidimensional shades are designed to self-adjust to your skin tone.

$34 $20

With code F40

Shop Now

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush
Laura Geller

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush

This kabuki brush's retractable case allows you to adjust the bristle density for a lower or higher coverage look—just slide the shield up to pack the bristles more densely, or slide it all the way down for a light dusting of powder.

$22 $13

With code F40

Shop Now

Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color

Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color
Laura Geller

Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color

Give your lips a sheer wash of color while keeping them plump and hydrated with Laura Geller's jelly balm.

$21 $13

With code F40

Shop Now

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate
Laura Geller

Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer: Hydrate

Before applying Laura Geller's baked foundation, prep your skin with a primer that doubles as a moisturizer infused with sodium hyaluronate for extra hydration.

$36 $22

With code F40

Shop Now

Baked Natural Glow Highlighter

Baked Natural Glow Highlighter
Laura Geller

Baked Natural Glow Highlighter

For glistening cheekbones, dust on Laura Geller's award-winning baked highlighter in universally flattering French Vanilla.

$24 $15

With code F40

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

Tags: