Fashion

TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look

By Kyley Warren‍
Warner Bros. Pictures

Happy Meg Ryan Fall to all who celebrate!

If you haven't yet heard of this widely celebrated holiday (widely is used very loosely here), let us introduce you to TikTok's latest aesthetic obsession that's inspired by styles from some of the most iconic rom-coms from the '90s and early '00s -- including Meg Ryan-led films like When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail (i.e. the holy trinity).

In an age defined by sequels, franchises and big box office flicks, the rom-com film niche still manages to have a hold on even the youngest of audiences -- and it's easy to see why. From the comforting cinematography and witty dialogue, to the timeless charm of autumn in New York, there's just something about Meg Ryan's rom-com catalog that makes you want to curl up and exist inside the cozy worlds created by Nora Ephron -- complete with bouquets of sharpened pencils and tunes from Jimmy Durante, of course.

While we might not be able to live out our dreams of existing in a romantic comedy, according to TikTok, we can at least look the part.

Users on the platform have recently started the "Meg Ryan Fall" trend, which involves styling autumnal outfits to look as if they're straight out of the actress' most beloved films. 

@jessicaleighmorris

it’s time for Meg Ryan fall ❤️🍂🎃🍁#autumnoutfits#megryanfall #

♬ It Had To Be You (From "When Harry Met Sally") - Movie Sounds Unlimited

Ryan's characters had a particular flair for sporting fall-friendly tones -- like browns, maroons and deep neutral hues -- along with more modern menswear styles like oversized blazers, slacks and even the occasional loafer.

@stylincafe

Kathleen Kelly is who I model my life around #youvegotmail#megryan#tomhanks#90smovie#90sromcom#FriendsReunion

♬ original sound - 𝐵𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖

With trends of the '90s making a big comeback these days, it's no surprise that Ryan's timeless looks have reemerged as sources of style inspo for many. If you -- like us -- can't wait to embrace the trends of Meg Ryan Fall, then allow ET Style to help you freshen up your closet with products inspired by your favorite rom-coms.

Ahead, shop inspo for Meg Ryan-approved looks that will help you to channel your inner '90s rom-com queen this autumn -- with styles from When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, among others. In need of other TikTok looks? Check out the coconut girl aesthetic and shop styles inspired by the "old money" look.

Meg Ryan as Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally
Columbia Pictures

We might be biased, but Meg Ryan really seemed to hit her 'movie-character-fashion-stride' in When Harry Met Sally. From chunky sweaters and autumnal knits to draping crossbody bags and cozy loafers -- plus that iconic chocolate felt hat she sported in Central Park -- her fall style was perfectly layered and chic. 

GET THE LOOK

Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Cozy up into the styles of fall with this bulky, ribbed sweater.
$25 AT H&M
ASTARS Mon Coeur Vegan Suede Blazer
ASTARS Mon Coeur Vegan Suede Blazer
Neiman Marcus
ASTARS Mon Coeur Vegan Suede Blazer
This vegan and suede blazer from Neiman Marcus can easily be dressed up or down -- regardless of the fall style.
$159 AT NEIMAN MARCUS
High-Waisted Raw-Edged Flare Ankle Jeans
High-Waisted Raw-Edged Flare Ankle Jeans
Old Navy
High-Waisted Raw-Edged Flare Ankle Jeans
Old Navy's gray, high-waisted jeans boast an inimitable edgy and rustic look -- plus they're currently on sale.
$35 AT OLD NAVY
Eastland Classic II Loafer
Eastland Classic II Loafer
DSW
Eastland Classic II Loafer
Slide into some more stylish shoes this fall with these chic and professional loafers from DSW.
$85 AT DSW
Willow Bucket Bag
Willow Bucket Bag
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag
Polished pebble leather is seamlessly incorporated into this polished handbag from Coach.
$295 AT COACH

When Harry Met Sally is available to stream on HBO Max.

Meg Ryan as Annie Reed in Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepless in Seattle still
Columbia Pictures

Which element of Sleepless in Seattle was more iconic -- the references to an Affair to Remember or the outfits that were so good we can't help but remember them? Honestly, it's a toss-up -- but for now, we'll just say that no one can wear an oversized trench coat and blazer top combo quite like Meg Ryan's character, Annie Reed, in this movie. 

GET THE LOOK

Woven Tailored Belted Blazer Dress
Woven Tailored Belted Blazer Dress
Boohoo
Woven Tailored Belted Blazer Dress
The light blue coloring of this blazer dress adds such a fun pop of color to a professional style.
$32 AT BOOHOO
ASOS DESIGN Double Layer Trench Coat in Charcoal
ASOS DESIGN Double Layer Trench Coat in Charcoal
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Double Layer Trench Coat in Charcoal
Users love the double-layer design on this trench coat, as well as the practical side pockets and button cuffs.
$48 AT ASOS
Riley Tailored-Fit Shirt
Riley Tailored-Fit Shirt
Banana Republic
Riley Tailored-Fit Shirt
Every wardrobe needs a classic, white tailored shirt in it.
$70 AT BANANA REPUBLIC
The Gemma Mule in Leather
The Gemma Mule in Leather
Madewell
The Gemma Mule in Leather
Slip into the comfier side of life with these cozy and practical mule classics from Madewell.
$118 AT MADEWELL
x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings
x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings
Nordstrom
x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings
Nothing pays homage to the trends of the '90s quite like a pair of droplet pearl earrings with gold metal.
$29 AT NORDSTROM

Sleepless in Seattle is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly in You've Got Mail

You've Got Mail still
Warner Bros. Pictures

Kathleen Kelly's bookstore, The Shop Around the Corner, perfectly encompassed the culture and charm of the West Village. So, naturally, Meg Ryan's character had to do the same. From pleated pencil skirts and tan trousers, to classic cropped white tees and delicate fall sweaters, Ryan's outfits in You've Got Mail were effortless and statement-making, all at the same time. Plus, carrying the occasional book in her hand only added to the charm. 

GET THE LOOK

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Pair this classic box-cut tee with just about any outfit for a sleek and structured ensemble.
$24 AT EVERLANE
Clemence Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Clemence Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Clemence Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Keep it cozy, casual and chic in this cropped knit sweater from Madewell.
$88 AT MADEWELL
Urban Coco High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt
Urban Coco High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt
Amazon
Urban Coco High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt
The pleated silhouette of this midi style adds an elegant touch to an otherwise classic look.
$23 AT AMAZON
Ibiza Classic Leather Sneaker
Ibiza Classic Leather Sneaker
Soludos
Ibiza Classic Leather Sneaker
Kick up your shoe game this winter with a fresh and clean pair of Ibiza Classic Leather Sneakers.
$129 AT SOLUDOS
Kissing C Hinged Bangle
Kissing C Hinged Bangle
Coach Outlet
Kissing C Hinged Bangle
Elevate any outfit with this plated metal bangle pairing from Coach.
$35 AT COACH OUTLET

You've Got Mail is available to stream now on HBO Max.

