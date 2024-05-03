Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming.

If you didn't fully tackle your spring cleaning in April, now's the time to refresh your home and prepare for the warm months ahead. With spring comes the season's best deals on Tineco devices. Right now, the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme is on sale for $150 off at Walmart and Best Buy. This three-in-one cleaning tool can can mop, vacuum and clean itself all at the same time.

For those with hard floors at home, Tineco’s Floor One S5 Extreme Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer will be such a time-saver. Say goodbye to the hassle of mopping, sweeping, and vacuuming separately. Unlike other hybrid cleaning devices, this this versatile three-in-one vacuum, mop, and floor cleaner vacuums up dust and debris as it washes.

Equipped with a larger capacity clean and dirty water tank, covering large spaces without interruptions isn't a problem. You can just effortlessly glide across your floors with the whisper-quiet brush rollers. Its powerful suction and exclusive brush head design offers superior edge cleaning capabilities, reaching along baseboards and into corners with ease.

The Floor One S5 Extreme isn't the only Tineco home appliance that would make life a lot easier this spring. Bringing smart technology to floor care, Tineco has a range of versatile cleaners that quickly leave floors sparklingly clean. From cordless stick vacuums to smart floor washers, shop more of the best Tineco deals at Amazon to lighten up your spring cleaning routine, below.

