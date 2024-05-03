Shop
Sales & Deals

Tineco's 3-in-1 Floor Washer Majorly Cuts Down Cleaning Time and It’s $150 Off Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Tineco
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:41 PM PDT, May 3, 2024

Tineco's latest model, the Floor One S5 Extreme, is $150 off at Walmart and Best Buy right now.

Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming.

If you didn't fully tackle your spring cleaning in April, now's the time to refresh your home and prepare for the warm months ahead. With spring comes the season's best deals on Tineco devices. Right now, the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme is on sale for $150 off at Walmart and Best Buy. This three-in-one cleaning tool can can mop, vacuum and clean itself all at the same time. 

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Floor Washer

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Floor Washer
Walmart

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Floor Washer

Save $150 and transform your floor cleaning routine with the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme, the ultimate solution for efficient and time-saving cleaning. 

$500 $350 at Walmart

Shop Now

$500 $350 at Best Buy

Shop Now

For those with hard floors at home, Tineco’s Floor One S5 Extreme Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer will be such a time-saver. Say goodbye to the hassle of mopping, sweeping, and vacuuming separately. Unlike other hybrid cleaning devices, this this versatile three-in-one vacuum, mop, and floor cleaner vacuums up dust and debris as it washes.

Equipped with a larger capacity clean and dirty water tank, covering large spaces without interruptions isn't a problem. You can just effortlessly glide across your floors with the whisper-quiet brush rollers. Its powerful suction and exclusive brush head design offers superior edge cleaning capabilities, reaching along baseboards and into corners with ease.

The Floor One S5 Extreme isn't the only Tineco home appliance that would make life a lot easier this spring. Bringing smart technology to floor care, Tineco has a range of versatile cleaners that quickly leave floors sparklingly clean. From cordless stick vacuums to smart floor washers, shop more of the best Tineco deals at Amazon to lighten up your spring cleaning routine, below.

Tineco ONE S5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Tineco ONE S5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Amazon

Tineco ONE S5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.

$500 $450

Shop Now

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

After powering through tough messes, the Tineco Floor One S3 self-cleans between uses.

$370 $330

Shop Now

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum

Cut your cleaning time in half with this wet-dry vacuum. While it may not be the smart version, it still gets the job done.

$450 $300

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S6 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S6 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S6 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Score $180 off this highly-rated Tineco wet-dry vacuum that features up to 35 mins of running time.

$599 $480

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap

Home

The 12 Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap

The Best Walmart Spring Cleaning Deals: Save Big on Vacuums, Steam Mops, Electric Scrubbers and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Spring Cleaning Deals: Save Big on Vacuums, Steam Mops, Electric Scrubbers and More

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals to Shop at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals to Shop at Amazon Right Now

Amazon is Having a Massive Sale on Shark Vacuums for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

Amazon is Having a Massive Sale on Shark Vacuums for Spring Cleaning

The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Shop for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Shop for Spring Cleaning

17 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon

Best Lists

17 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon

Save Up to 50% on Roomba Robot Vacuums and Mops for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Roomba Robot Vacuums and Mops for Spring Cleaning

Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning

Save Up to 50% on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

The Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Is on Sale for Its Lowest Ever Now

Sales & Deals

The Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Is on Sale for Its Lowest Ever Now

Tags:

Latest News