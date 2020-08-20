Top Royal-Approved Fashion Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

So many brands celebrities love are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including many styles from big brands that the royals -- Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- love and wear all the time. Select jackets, boots, sunglasses, jewelry and more from fashion favorites like Theory, Ray-Ban and Barbour are on sale right now, and we've found sale styles similar to what the royals have rocked.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop deals on royal-approved outerwear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ahead.

Theory Blazer

Theory is known for modern, polished wardrobe staples, and the Duchess of Sussex has worn a chic, off-the-shoulder plaid blazer from the brand. Add a checked Theory jacket to your own closet. This deal saves you $245 on the designer number.

Meghan Markle in Cardiff, Wales, in January 2018. Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Hunter Rainboots

The royal women all seem to be huge fans of Hunter Rainboots. On rainy days, Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Sussex have all been spotted sporting a similar style to the pair below, which are on sale at Nordstrom for $99.90 (regularly $150).

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with his fiance Lady Diana Spencer during a photocall before their wedding while staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, 6th May 1981. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Patagonia Puffer

A Patagonia puff quilted jacket is a great versatile piece to wear outdoors. Prince Harry wore one while visiting New Zealand with Meghan. The popular Nano Puff Hooded Jacket from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom for $174.90 (regularly $249).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco, in February 2019. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/ WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Ray Ban 'Classic Wayfarer' Sunglasses

The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen sporting these classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses. These sunnies are a staple item in every cool girl's closet, and you can grab them today for under $100.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Simone Halep v Sabine Lisicki match on centre court during day nine of the Wimbledon Championships at Wimbledon on July 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Stuart Weitzman Boots

Both the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Stuart Weitzman's trendy yet comfortable shoes. Grab this designer pair of black over-the-knee boots, similar to a pair Markle was spotted wearing in 2018.

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Barbour Jacket

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her olive green Barbour jacket multiple times for casual settings. The water-resistant waxed fabric is great for fall and rainy season. Plus, it looks great with a sweater and leggings. We found a similar style for over 35% off, which comes with a removable faux shearling collar.

Kate Middleton at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, in February 2020. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

