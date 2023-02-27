Blink and you might miss these savings — Tory Burch added hundreds of new styles to their Private sale, but hurry, the sale ends tonight. Now you can save up to 50% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into spring, the Tory Burch Private Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces. All you need to do is enter your email to unlock these can't-miss deals.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Until midnight tonight, you can give your closet an early spring refresh with statement-making accessories that match (perhaps, even elevate) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

Treat yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, western-inspired boots, and more before they sell out.

Ella Printed Tote Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Released every season in collector’s edition prints, this tote is super sturdy, light, and spacious for your spring break getaway. $278 $189 Shop Now

Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Tory Burch Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this spring dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. $798 $479 Shop Now

Mini Perry Colorblock Tote Tory Burch Mini Perry Colorblock Tote Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm. $348 $239 Shop Now

Western Mid Boot Tory Burch Western Mid Boot Vintage inspired, with a polished brass toe cap, the Western Mid Boot is a casual counterpart to the season's suits, skirts and dresses. $528 $289 Shop Now

Tory Burch Leather Jacket Tory Burch Tory Burch Leather Jacket Get $1,000 off Tory Burch's leather jacket that's an elevated take on a traditional moto silhouette. It is a versatile piece to dress up or down. $2,498 $1,499 Shop Now

Mini McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch Mini McGraw Bucket Bag A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials. $448 $279 Shop Now

Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag Tory Burch Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag You will be sure to stand out with this beetle berry McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag. Plus, you can carry it two ways: by the handle or the removable crossbody strap $498 $249 Shop Now

Bombé Miller Slide Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion. $298 $119 Shop Now

