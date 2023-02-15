This just in — Tory Burch added hundreds of new styles to their sale section. Now you can save up to 50% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into spring, the Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Until Wednesday, February 22, you can give your closet a refresh with statement-making accessories that match (perhaps, even elevate) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

Treat yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, western-inspired boots, and more before they sell out.

Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Tory Burch Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, it is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. $798 $479 Shop Now

Mini Perry Colorblock Tote Tory Burch Mini Perry Colorblock Tote Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm. $348 $239 Shop Now

Western Mid Boot Tory Burch Western Mid Boot Vintage inspired, with a polished brass toe cap, the Western Mid Boot is a casual counterpart to the season's suits, skirts and dresses. $528 $289 Shop Now

Tory Burch Leather Jacket Tory Burch Tory Burch Leather Jacket Get $1,000 off Tory Burch's leather jacket that's an elevated take on a traditional moto silhouette. It is a versatile piece to dress up or down. $2,498 $1,499 Shop Now

Mini McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch Mini McGraw Bucket Bag A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials. $448 $309 Shop Now

Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag Tory Burch Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag You will be sure to stand out with this beetle berry McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag. Plus, you can carry it two ways: by the handle or the removable crossbody strap $498 $299 Shop Now

Bombé Miller Slide Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion. $298 $179 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Take an Extra 30% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Ahead Of Spring

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $50 Right Now

Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection

How Megan Thee Stallion Influenced This Celeb Designer’s Latest Line

10 Best Designer Discounts to Shop from The Saks Fifth Avenue Sale

The 18 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring

The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget