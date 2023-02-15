Shopping

Tory Burch Just Put Hundreds of New Spring Styles On Sale: Shop The Best Designer Deals Up to 50% Off

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tory Burch

This just in — Tory Burch added hundreds of new styles to their sale section. Now you can save up to 50% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into spring, the Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces. 

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Until Wednesday, February 22, you can give your closet a refresh with statement-making accessories that match (perhaps, even elevate) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

Treat yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, western-inspired boots, and more before they sell out. 

Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal
Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal
Tory Burch
Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal

Tory's iconic sandals now have an ultra comfortable soft memory foam sole and seamlessly fuse colors together to create a two-tone design.

$198$129
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
Tory Burch
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress

Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, it is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. 

    $798$479
    Mini Perry Colorblock Tote
    Mini Perry Colorblock Tote
    Tory Burch
    Mini Perry Colorblock Tote

    Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm. 

      $348$239
      Western Mid Boot
      Western Mid Boot
      Tory Burch
      Western Mid Boot

      Vintage inspired, with a polished brass toe cap, the Western Mid Boot is a casual counterpart to the season's suits, skirts and dresses. 

        $528$289
        Tory Burch Leather Jacket
        Tory Burch Leather Jacket
        Tory Burch
        Tory Burch Leather Jacket

        Get $1,000 off Tory Burch's leather jacket that's an elevated take on a traditional moto silhouette. It is a versatile piece to dress up or down. 

        $2,498$1,499
        Mini McGraw Bucket Bag
        Mini McGraw Bucket Bag
        Tory Burch
        Mini McGraw Bucket Bag

        A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials.

        $448$309
        Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag
        Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag
        Tory Burch
        Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag

        You will be sure to stand out with this beetle berry McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag. Plus, you can carry it two ways: by the handle or the removable crossbody strap

        $498$299
        Bombé Miller Slide
        Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide
        Tory Burch
        Bombé Miller Slide

        These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion.

        $298$179
        Velvet Devoré Top
        Velvet Devoré Top
        Tory Burch
        Velvet Devoré Top

        Heat up your winter wardrobe with this slightly sheer silk-blend velvet turtleneck.

        $498$299
        T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
        T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
        Tory Burch
        T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

        These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all winter long and are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

        $328$199

