Tory Burch Just Put Hundreds of New Styles On Sale: Shop The Best Designer Deals Up to 50% Off
This just in — Tory Burch added hundreds of new styles to their sale section. Now you can save up to 50% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into spring, the Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces.
Until Wednesday, February 22, you can give your closet a refresh with statement-making accessories that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.
Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and we like to think the holiday is made for treating yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, western-inspired boots, and more before they sell out.
Tory's iconic sandals now have an ultra comfortable soft memory foam sole and seamlessly fuse colors together to create a two-tone design.
Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, it is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets.
Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm.
Vintage inspired, with a polished brass toe cap, the Western Mid Boot is a casual counterpart to the season's suits, skirts and dresses.
Get $1,000 off Tory Burch's leather jacket that's an elevated take on a traditional moto silhouette. It is a versatile piece to dress up or down.
A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials.
You will be sure to stand out with this beetle berry McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag. Plus, you can carry it two ways: by the handle or the removable crossbody strap
These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion.
Heat up your winter wardrobe with this slightly sheer silk-blend velvet turtleneck.
These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all winter long and are the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry
The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon: Coach, Frye, & More
15 Fashion-Forward Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop from AllSaints
15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget
25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now
Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023