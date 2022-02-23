When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch.

From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics -- which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.

So, on the rare occasion that Tory Burch hosts its can't-miss, bi-annual Private Sale (we're talking deals so good they only come twice a year), we take major notice -- and immediately grab hold of our credit cards, too.

Shop the Sale

From now through Feb. 28, the Tory Burch Private Sale is on -- and our spring wardrobe is about to be so much better because of it. With exclusive deals on handbags, shoes, trendy clothing styles, chic accessories and dozens of new handbag styles, shoppers can save big on the brand's prettiest pieces. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a post-winter refresh, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best deals at Tory Burch's limited-time Private Sale. Plus, shop marked-down styles from Kate Spade, and check out the spring sandals that are trending now -- with styles from Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more.

Artist Dress Tory Burch Artist Dress Slip into a spring-ready style, like this blue-hued Artist Dress from Tory Burch. $428 $259 Buy Now

Oversized Turtleneck Tory Burch Oversized Turtleneck Add some sunshine to your closet with this warm, cozy turtleneck knit. $498 $299 Buy Now

Tory Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Sneaker You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Tory Burch sneakers. $228 $169 Buy Now

Chelsea Boot Tory Burch Chelsea Boot Elevate any day or evening look with a fresh pair of boots -- like this brown-colored Tory Burch style. $378 $229 Buy Now

