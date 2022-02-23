Shopping

Tory Burch's Private Sale Is Back: Shop Deals on Handbags, Spring Dresses and More

By Kyley Warren‍
When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch.

From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics -- which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.

So, on the rare occasion that Tory Burch hosts its can't-miss, bi-annual Private Sale (we're talking deals so good they only come twice a year), we take major notice -- and immediately grab hold of our credit cards, too.

From now through Feb. 28, the Tory Burch Private Sale is on -- and our spring wardrobe is about to be so much better because of it. With exclusive deals on handbags, shoes, trendy clothing styles, chic accessories and dozens of new handbag styles, shoppers can save big on the brand's prettiest pieces. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a post-winter refresh, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best deals at Tory Burch's limited-time Private Sale. Plus, shop marked-down styles from Kate Spade, and check out the spring sandals that are trending now -- with styles from Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more.

Miller Cloud Shearling
Miller Cloud Shearling
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Shearling
Crafted with shearling material so soft, it's like walking on a cloud.
$268$129
Artist Dress
Artist Dress
Tory Burch
Artist Dress
Slip into a spring-ready style, like this blue-hued Artist Dress from Tory Burch.
$428$259
Perry Bombe Color-Block Wristlet
Perry Bombe Color-Block Wristlet
Tory Burch
Perry Bombe Color-Block Wristlet
Keep all of your credit cards and other monetary essentials safe (and stylish) in this pebbled leather wristlet.
$178$119
Oversized Turtleneck
Oversized Turtleneck
Tory Burch
Oversized Turtleneck
Add some sunshine to your closet with this warm, cozy turtleneck knit.
$498$299
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Kick up your spring shoe game with these best-selling sandals -- plus a jeweled touch.
$298$199
Kira Pave Slider Bracelet
Kira Pave Slider Bracelet
Tory Burch
Kira Pave Slider Bracelet
This sweet Kira Pave Bracelet style features an adjustable slider for added comfort.
$118$79
Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
This convertible shoulder bag offers the perfect pop of color for any outfit or season.
$528$369
Tory Sneaker
Tory Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Sneaker
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Tory Burch sneakers.
$228$169
Ella Printed Micro Tote
Ella Printed Micro Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Printed Micro Tote
This small, lightweight tote is adorned in spring-friendly designs -- plus, it can seamlessly fit even the biggest phone sizes.
$248$169
Chelsea Boot
Chelsea Boot
Tory Burch
Chelsea Boot
Elevate any day or evening look with a fresh pair of boots -- like this brown-colored Tory Burch style.
$378$229
Brocade Shoulder Bag
Brocade Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Brocade Shoulder Bag
This carefree shoulder bag style totally embodies the flair of the '90s.
$498$349
Perry Bombe Double Zip Crossbody
Perry Bombe Double Zip Crossbody
Tory Burch
Perry Bombe Double Zip Crossbody
Carry all of your favorite daily essentials in style with this Perry Bombe Double Zip Crossbody.
$248

