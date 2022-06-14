Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale — Save an Extra 25% on Must-Have Summer Styles
ICYMI: Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is officially on, and it's your last chance to upgrade your summer wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking about deals so good they only come twice a year. All of Tory Burch's discounted handbags, sandals and other cute summer styles are marked down an extra 25% thanks to the brand's Semi-Annual Sale.
When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics — which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.
If you want to change up your summer style and save a bit more on sale items, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic deals from Tory Burch — you know, before they sell out. With exclusive deals on handbags, shoes, trendy clothing styles, chic accessories and dozens of new handbag styles, shoppers can save big on the brand's prettiest pieces. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a post-winter refresh, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, swimsuits and more at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale.
The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach.
Kick up your summer shoe game with these best-selling sandals — plus a jeweled touch.
Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals.
Crafted with shearling material so soft, it's like walking on a cloud.
The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's summer style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season.
Get ready for warmer weather in this simple striped jersey dress. Shop now to get it for just $75.
We can't get enough of the shearling shoe trend — they're the perfect marriage of cozy and cute.
Keep the sun out of your eyes this summer with these dark tortoise-patterned sunglasses.
Elevate any day or evening look with a fresh pair of boots — like this brown-colored Tory Burch style.
Slip into a vibrant orange dress for all those cool summer nights
Finish all your summer outfits with this simple but elegant hinge bracelet. Or pair it with a few more Tory Burch bracelets to really accessorize your wrists.
This convertible shoulder bag offers the perfect earthy tone for any outfit or season.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Tory Burch sneakers.
This carefree shoulder bag style totally embodies the flair of the '90s.
This green and yellow floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer.
