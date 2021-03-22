Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation! While fans love to see the Kardashian-Jenner clan's antics, it's their tiny tots who were front and center over the weekend.

Khloe Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian West's 3-year-old daughter, Chicago West, had a blast playing dress-up and even doing each other's makeup -- with KKW Beauty products, of course.

True looked precious in a turquoise Princess Jasmine costume, while Chicago wore an adorable pink tutu dress. Chicago expertly glossed True's lips with some KKW Beauty lipstick, causing True to squeal with delight upon seeing herself in the mirror.

She later rocked the made up look while "grocery shopping" at her play grocery store and riding scooters with Chicago.

True is very close with her cousins, especially Chicago and Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Last July, Khloe opened up about not comparing her daughter to her cousins during a podcast interview.

"True has two cousins that are only three months — they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, 'But Chicago did this,' or 'Stormi did that.' I'm like, 'I can't do that!'" she said. "We're all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too... I have to remind myself of that."

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch True Thompson Interrupt Mom Khloe Kardashian's Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

True Hilariously Interrupts Mom Khloe Kardashian as She Tries to Film

Chicago West & True Thompson Take Target and It's the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

True Thompson Has a Fairy-Themed Party With Cousin Dream Kardashian

Related Gallery