Ugg Closet Sale: Save Up to 60% Off

Ugg has launched their Closet Sale -- an event that only happens a few times a year! The iconic fashion brand is offering exclusive markdowns up to 60% off on Ugg favorites, including the classic suede bootie.

The footwear line is a favorite among celebs, too. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski all have rocked a variety of boot designs from Ugg. Don't forget, Ugg also offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and socks. Standout sale items include the classic mini boot, slippers, fleece-lined socks and a logo sherpa pullover.

The sale event goes through Feb. 16 over Presidents Day. If you're looking for more deals to score over the long weekend, check out the best deals on mattresses, fashion, beauty and home decor.

Shop the Ugg Closet Sale and browse through ET Style top picks ahead.

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Spill Seam UGG Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Spill Seam The classic Ugg boot with fluffy accents. $110 AT UGG (REGULARLY $170) Buy Now

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Bling UGG Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Bling This mini bootie boasts Swarovski crystals for a touch of glamour. $104 AT UGG (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Ugg Classic Boom Ankle Boot UGG Ugg Classic Boom Ankle Boot This ankle style combines a sneaker and a boot -- it has a cushioned sole that makes it comfortable for all-day wearing. $104 AT UGG (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Ugg Scuffette Velvet Croc UGG Ugg Scuffette Velvet Croc Upgrade your house slippers with this textured velvet slip-on. $84 AT UGG (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff UGG Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Throw on this fluffy boot with leggings for casual days. $96 AT UGG (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Ugg Laila Bow Fleece Lined Sock UGG Ugg Laila Bow Fleece Lined Sock These fleece-lined socks will keep your feet warm on the coldest days. $24 AT UGG (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Ugg Iggy Sherpa Half Zip Pullover UGG Ugg Iggy Sherpa Half Zip Pullover We love how cozy this Ugg logo sherpa half-zip pullover looks. $128 AT UGG (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

