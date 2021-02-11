Ugg Closet Sale: Save Up to 60% Off
Ugg has launched their Closet Sale -- an event that only happens a few times a year! The iconic fashion brand is offering exclusive markdowns up to 60% off on Ugg favorites, including the classic suede bootie.
The footwear line is a favorite among celebs, too. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski all have rocked a variety of boot designs from Ugg. Don't forget, Ugg also offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and socks. Standout sale items include the classic mini boot, slippers, fleece-lined socks and a logo sherpa pullover.
The sale event goes through Feb. 16 over Presidents Day. If you're looking for more deals to score over the long weekend, check out the best deals on mattresses, fashion, beauty and home decor.
Shop the Ugg Closet Sale and browse through ET Style top picks ahead.
