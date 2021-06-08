UGG Father's Day Sale: 30% Off Cozy Gifts for Dad
UGG has launched their Father's Day Gifts Collection -- full of year-round favorites in a range of the brand's iconic style and feel. Starting today, treat Dad to slippers, leisurewear, or boots and get 30% off select styles, including the classic UGG scuff slipper.
The gift of comfort is always a crowd pleaser and UGG is a favorite among celebs, too. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski all have rocked a variety of boot designs from the footwear line. Don't forget, UGG also offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and socks. Standout Father's Day sale items include the ultra cozy crew socks and the fleece robe.
The sale event lasts until June 29, but UGG's wider sale section is consistently full of wardrobe staples. Shop the UGG Father's Day Gift Collection and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.
