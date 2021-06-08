UGG Father's Day Sale: 30% Off Cozy Gifts for Dad

UGG has launched their Father's Day Gifts Collection -- full of year-round favorites in a range of the brand's iconic style and feel. Starting today, treat Dad to slippers, leisurewear, or boots and get 30% off select styles, including the classic UGG scuff slipper.

The gift of comfort is always a crowd pleaser and UGG is a favorite among celebs, too. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski all have rocked a variety of boot designs from the footwear line. Don't forget, UGG also offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and socks. Standout Father's Day sale items include the ultra cozy crew socks and the fleece robe.

The sale event lasts until June 29, but UGG's wider sale section is consistently full of wardrobe staples. Shop the UGG Father's Day Gift Collection and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.

Robinson Robe UGG Robinson Robe For weekend mornings, your dad can wear this robe around the house with slippers and his favorite pajama pants. $101 (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

UGG Neumel Boot UGG UGG Neumel Boot The iconic heritage chukka is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out. $130 Buy Now

Tasman Slipper UGG Tasman Slipper With the same light, durable outsole as UGG's Classic boot, Dad will love this slipper that travels well outdoors. $100 Buy Now

Fluff It Slipper UGG Fluff It Slipper Offering effortless style with exposed fluff and a laidback slip-on silhouette, the Fluff It is similar to the popular celebrity styles. $110 Buy Now

