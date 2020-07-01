Shopping

Up to 50% Off Vera Bradley bags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Courtesy of Amazon / Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

The Big Style Sale for Amazon continues to offer amazing deals and seasonally relevant deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca MinkoffTumi luggage and Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs offering select styles at a discounted price at up to 80% off. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. 

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. 

REGULARLY $60

Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag 

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley

This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag. 

REGULARLY $128

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection

Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradey Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley

We love the daisy dot paisley print on this wristlet wallet.

REGULARLY $40

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Small Tote Bag

Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Small Vera Tote
Amazon
Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

A take on the stylish classic tote but in a smaller size.

REGULARLY $80

Vera Bradley Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage

Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.

REGULARLY $85

Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag

Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley

This duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway or as your carry on a flight.

REGULARLY $85

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

