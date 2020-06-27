Shopping

Up to 60% Off Adidas at the Amazon Summer Sale

adidas sale
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Get ready to shop big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's fashion summer sale event! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Big Style Sale). For a limited time with this Amazon sale, you'll score up to 30% off on Adidas collection and up to 50% off on Adidas Stella McCartney pieces. No promo code is needed.

Purchase amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Adidas deals on the Amazon Big Style Sale. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks. 

Stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole.

Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas


REGULARLY $100

Get this kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. 

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
REGULARLY $90

A deal on a knit Adidas sneaker you don't want to miss.  

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
REGULARLY $80

The classic Adidas Original sneaker everyone needs!

Originals Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Originals Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
REGULARLY $80

A medium-support sports bra.  

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
REGULARLY $30

Running shoes from the Big Style Sale that'll keep up with your active lifestyle. 

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
REGULARLY $140

Score the famous three-stripe track pant. 

T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas
REGULARLY $45

 A cap to throw on anytime. 

Saturday Cap
Adidas
Adidas Saturday Cap
Amazon
Saturday Cap
Adidas
REGULARLY $20

Shop this bestselling duffel bag. Great for the gym or weekend getaways.  

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
REGULARLY $35

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
REGULARLY $20

Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel.  

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $230

Stylish snakeskin-print leggings with compression fit.  

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Amazon
Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $120

Lightweight but sturdy, this bomber jacket will keep you warm and dry whenever the weather isn't cooperating. 

Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $200

Designed for workouts, but we'd wear this to run errands TBH. 

Run Knit Tee
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Run Knit Tee
Amazon
Run Knit Tee
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $100

With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these activewear leggings will stay put through any workout. 

Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Amazon
Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $90

A flattering racerback tank to help you work out in style. 

Ess Sl Tank
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ess Sl Tank
Amazon
Ess Sl Tank
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $90

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

