Up to 60% Off J.Crew Deals for Women and Men for Amazon Prime Day

Get deals on J.Crew clothing! Amazon Prime Day is offering huge discounts on select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear while supplies last.

J. Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Collect multiple colors of the essential cotton v-neck tee. REGULARLY $29.50 Starting at $10.21 on Amazon

J. Crew 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean

484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. REGULARLY $125 Starting at $44.59 on Amazon

J. Crew Midrise Skinny Jean

Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Skinny jeans you'll wear for many seasons. REGULARLY $49.50 Starting at $11.12 on Amazon

J. Crew 9" Stretch Chino Short

9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile A chino short is a no-brainer for warm weather. REGULARLY $45.50 Starting at $37.37 on Amazon

J.Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean

