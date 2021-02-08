Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Don't look now, but Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. And with less than two weeks to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones, the pressure to shop is on.

Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love -- any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. And if you have some beauty lovers to consider, Kylie Jenner's skincare line Kylie Skin just released a Valentine's Set, which features everything they could need for a head-to-toe glow (including a facial cleanser, serum and moisturizer as well as body scrub and lotion!). But just in case you want to shop from another brand from the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Silk Collection -- and it's good. Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.

This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list below.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum For Valentine's Day, Peter Thomas Roth is having a BOGO sale. This means that when you buy two of the same products, you'll get them for the price of one when you use the promo code "VDAY" at the checkout. In other words, this is the time to stock up on your favorite products (or new releases, like this hyaluronic acid serum). $68 AT PETER THOMAS ROTH Buy Now

Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets Coach Outlet Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets This timeless saddle bag will be a favorite for anyone who owns it. Keep your daily essentials on you and wear it when you go for your everyday errands. $159 AT COACH (REGULARLY $398) Buy Now

Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Skims Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set Kylie Skin Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set Spread the love with this 8-piece set from Kylie Skin, which comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Complete with vitamin C serum, milk toner, face moisturizer, foaming face wash, walnut facial scrub, coconut body scrub, coconut body lotion and eye cream, this vegan and cruelty-free set will have anyone embracing self-love in the form of skincare. And thanks to this set of minis, anyone who uses this heart-adorned kit will have a natural glow in a few washes. $85 AT KYLIE SKIN Buy Now

Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle Minted Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle Brighten your loved ones Valentine's Day with a custom photo puzzle. Made with high-quality paper, this puzzle is a lasting keepsake for the family. Personalized Valentine's Day gifts are Minted's specialty and right now, you can get 15% off orders of $150 or more with code VALENTINE2021. $42 AT MINTED Buy now

Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin Milk Bar Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors -- Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery. $36 AT MILK BAR Buy Now

Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds. $95 AT WINE INSIDERS (REGULARLY $132) Buy Now

UrbanStems The Sanibel UrbanStems UrbanStems The Sanibel Sending a flower arrangement is an obvious one for Valentine's Day, but hey, it's a classic for a reason. To shake things up a little bit, we suggest choosing a beautiful dried bouquet. It lasts longer, and it's a huge home decor trend right now. UrbanStems has a variety of styles in various hues with vases included. If you want the traditional Valentine's flower like red roses, they have that, too! And when you use the code LOVESTEMS, you get Free Sugarfina Champagne Bears ($9 value). $130 AT URBANSTEMS Buy Now

Candy Club Winter Delights Candy Club Candy Club Winter Delights Treat loved ones to a sweet candy gift box! Candy Club offers a range of sets that include gummies, savory bites and chocolates. Each "Fun Box" is filled with six 6-oz candy cups, which starts at $30 for your first box. Choose a one, three or six month gift. $30 AND UP AT CANDY CLUB Buy Now

Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box Ghirardelli Chocolate Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of decadent chocolate caramel duet hearts. $14 AT GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE Buy Now

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Ulta Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Lancôme's new Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's latest fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot. $99 AT ULTA Buy Now

Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles Chatbooks Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles If it's been a while since your loved ones have seen your face, Chatbooks makes it easy to turn a selfie into a canvas wall hanging for a truly personalized gift. It's the perfect gift for people who aren't good at decorating -- you can stick and restick them to your walls up to 50 times without nails or any damage. $20 AT CHATBOOKS Buy now

Dior Lip Glow Lip Balm & Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Set Sephora Dior Lip Glow Lip Balm & Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Set Romantic partner, sister, mother or friend, any woman will love this luxurious Dior lip kit that comes with full sizes of the popular Dior Lip Glow and Dior Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in 001 Pink. $54 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat. Send to loved ones (or yourself) a dozen strawberries drizzled in gourmet chocolate. $45 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

L'or de Seraphine Ruby Ceramic Jar Candle Verishop L'or de Seraphine Ruby Ceramic Jar Candle A chic ceramic jar candle by L'or de Seraphine that doubles as home decor. This Valentines-themed ruby design has the scent of goji berry, mango and tarocco orange. $40 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Serena Williams Jewelry Little Lock Necklace Serena Williams Jewelry Serena Williams Jewelry Little Lock Necklace Whether it's a romantic gift or a gift for Galentine's Day, nothing says love more than gifting jewelry. Serena Williams' jewelry line has a lot of gorgeous pieces with meaning. This diamond lock necklace symbolizes endurance, strength and connection. $250 AT SERENA WILLIAMS JEWELRY Buy Now

Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce Harry & David Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce Since romantic dinner plans at restaurants are currently not a safe option for many, send a delicious entree right to their doorstep instead. Harry & David has an expansive menu to choose from. $50 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

