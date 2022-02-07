Valentine’s Day 2022 is right around the corner -- and that means we're now in the thick of the year's most romantic season. Streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock and Netflix have hundreds of romantic movies available to watch now to help you get in the mood ahead of this lovey holiday. For this romantic movie list, we’ve curated the hottest new releases, along with unforgettable classics for your viewing pleasure -- and available to stream right away.

These films will make you laugh, cry, tingle, sweat and fall in love all over again. Plus, they feature heart-stopping performances from Hollywood's biggest stars, including: Jennifer Lopez, Issa Rae, Timothee Chalamet, Matthew McConaughey, Constance Wu, Ethan Hawke, Kumail Nanjiani, Julia Stiles, Emma Watson and more swoon-worthy actors and actresses.

Don’t waste any time with your loved one trying to figure out what to watch this Valentine's Day and beyond. Light some candles, grab some good snacks and check out our streaming guide for the best romantic movies to watch that will make every day as lovable as Valentine's Day.

Marry Me

Rom-com lovers, rejoice! Jennifer Lopez's latest film tells the story of a heartbroken pop superstar who makes a spontaneous decision to marry a total stranger (played by Owen Wilson) on TV. What soon ensues is an unlikely and spark-filled romance between two people from completely different worlds. Marry Me will premiere in theaters and start streaming on Peacock on Feb. 11.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Boundaries are pushed, explored (and often enjoyed) after an inexperienced college student (played by Dakota Johnson) strikes up a daring and complicated affair with a controlling businessman (played by Jamie Dornan) whose identity is rooted in the sexual explorations of "pain and pleasure."

Sylvie's Love

Sylvie’s Love is a romance movie that takes place between 1957 and 1962. It’s about a young woman who has a summer fling with a saxophone player in Harlem. When they reconnect five years later, they begin to realize the years have not faded their passion. It stars Tessa Thompson (Dear White People, Avengers: Endgame) and Kerry Washington’s real-life valentine, her husband Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights). The film currently holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which calls it “a romance for the ages.”

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Planner recently had its 20th anniversary and Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited on Instagram live to reminisce about the 2001 film about a wedding planner who falls in love with one of her clients. As McConaughey says in the half-hour discussion, “we need a little lightness.” Head over to Hulu now to watch it end happily ever after.

The Big Sick

Before developing a superhuman physique for Marvel’s The Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani was adored for his casual sensibility that he played to perfection in The Big Sick. It was a no-brainer casting, considering Nanjiani wrote it with his wife Emily Gordon, which led to both receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film is loosely based on their real-life romance. In it, Kumail’s girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) falls deeply ill right as he was planning to break up with her. The two families must navigate their ethnic differences and come together to aid in her recovery.

Juliet, Naked

Juliet, Naked is the latest film adapted from a Nick Hornby novel (High Fidelity, About a Boy). It’s a comedy about a woman who has an unlikely romance with the singer-songwriter her boyfriend has long obsessed over. It has an all-star cast with dynamite chemistry in Rose Bryne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O’Dowd. The film is also produced by Judd Apatow, who has made his fair share of romantic comedy hits.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a dramatic film about a forbidden romance between an aristocrat and painter in late 18th century France. The French-language film won Best Screenplay at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It was released to widespread critical acclaim, becoming the second best-reviewed film of 2019 according to Metacritic. This is a must-see romance that will leave you breathless.

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk is Berry Jenkins’ follow-up to his Best Picture-winning romantic drama Moonlight. It received similar critical acclaim, posting a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a young woman who attempts to clear the name of her lover from false accusations before the birth of their child. It stars KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King.

Call Me By Your Name

This sexy, LGBTQ drama is centered on a teenage boy who becomes fascinated with the American student that's spending the summer with his family in Northern Italy. What unfolds is a captivating tale that explores the fun of summer love, romance and self-discovery.

Pride & Prejudice

Jane Austen's beloved period drama is brought to life through this film, which stars Keira Knightley as the stubborn and outspoken Elizabeth (one of five sisters) who starts up a fiery and complicated courtship with the arrogant bachelor Mr. Darcy, played by Matthew Macfadyen.

The Photograph

This sweet romantic flick -- starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield -- follows the story of a young woman as she discovers a photo from her late mother's past and is sent on a search for answers that sees her enjoy an unexpected love affair along the way, too.

The Notebook

Through an old woman's age and memory loss, her elderly husband reads a love story from a faded notebook that brings to life the story about a couple separated by World War II, and then passionately reunited years later. The cult-favorite romance film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, and is based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Crazy Rich Asians

It’s not too late to catch this extravagant romantic comedy that became a full-blown phenomenon. In 2018, this novel adaption about a woman who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend and discovers his family is obscenely wealthy grossed $238.5 million against a $30 million budget. Constance Wu (Fresh off the Boat) and Henry Golding (Last Christmas) star with hilarious supporting roles from Ken Jeong and Awkwafina.

Beauty and the Beast

A tale as old as time is elevated to new heights through Disney's decadent live-action version, which sees Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the famed Beauty and the Beast title characters. The film follows the story of Belle -- an independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle in exchange for the release of her inventor father. What unfolds beyond that is an unexpected love story.

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You is a modernization of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and was a breakout role for Julia Stiles, the late Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When Bianca is told she can’t have a boyfriend until her older, abrasive sister Kat (Stiles) does. Her and her love interest Cameron (Gordon-Levitt) attempt to set Kat up with the handsome bad boy Patrick (Ledger). It’s a crazy plan, and it just might work. Emphasis on “might.”

The Princess Bride

What can we say about The Princess Bride? Not only is it one of the most popular romantic adventure movies, but it’s also one of the greatest films of all time. It stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright as the two romantic leads with unforgettable performances from Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya and Wallace Shawn as Vizzini. Skip on a chance to stream this movie? Inconceivable!

After We Fell

This sexy flick sees Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes take on the roles of Tessa and Hardin -- a couple whose passion is complicated secrets kept and promises broken.

