Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Start Tomorrow — Here's Everything to Know and How to Get Early Access

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Black Friday 2023
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:02 PM PST, November 7, 2023

The best Black Friday deals from Walmart are almost here. Shop November 8 to save on thousands of items.

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means the biggest shopping days of the year are almost here. Walmart's Black Friday deals are actually starting early this year with the retailer launching the first of its two massive sale events tomorrow.

See the Walmart Black Friday Deals

According to Walmart, shoppers can expect to find rare deals on items from top brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Samsung and more during the Black Friday Deals events. Just like in past years, many of these hot ticket items are expected to sell out quickly. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s sale, including the best discounts and how to shop the Walmart Black Friday deals early.

When is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event?

For 2023, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event will be split into two parts. The first event will begin online on Wednesday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and continue in-store beginning on Friday, November 10.

The second holiday deals event then begins online on Wednesday, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and continues in-store on Black Friday, which is November 24. 

How to shop the Walmart Black Friday Deals event early

While you do not need a Walmart Plus membership to shop the sale, you can get early access to all the deals online before anyone else. Walmart Plus members will have early access from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8 and November 22 along with Cyber Monday deals to later follow.

If you are not a Plus member, Walmart is offering a mega deal on memberships ahead of the first Black Friday deals event. Until 2:59 p.m. ET on November 8, an annual Walmart Plus membership is available for 50% off. That means you'll pay just $49 for the first year and get all the benefits of membership, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations.

Sign Up for Walmart+ 

What are Walmart's 2023 Black Friday deals?

You can get a sneak peek of the hottest Walmart Black Friday deals to start planning your shopping. From Apple AirPods and Samsung TVs to Barbie playsets, LEGO, Keurig, Ninja and plenty more, thousands of products are discounted across every category. 

Ahead, we've gathered Walmart's biggest Black Friday deals in 2023 with savings on tech, home and fashion.

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.

$129 $69

Shop Now

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
Best Buy

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED. 

$2,198 $1,398

Shop Now

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere is a simple way to start streaming media in HD, 4K and HDR. Just plug it into your TV and connect it to the internet. 

$29 $19

Shop Now

Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers

Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers
Walmart

Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers

Booming bass and rich acoustics pump through the C47M soundbar designed for seamless integration with your TV—and your life. Enjoy an expansive listening experience thanks to the included subwoofer, included rear speaker kit and next-level features like Game Mode and Bluetooth® TV Connection.

$239 $139

Shop Now

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt
Walmart

Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt

The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt's sound performance will thrill and excite your soul. A premium wireless speaker that suits an adventurous lifestyle, it is designed with a powerful sound that delivers a surging bass that you can feel even at a low volume.

$169 $79

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Get the latest Apple Watch on sale. It has advanced health, safety and activity features.

$429 $379

Shop Now

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Walmart

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

The RCA 1080p Home Theater Projector is the epitome of immersive entertainment. Designed to deliver an awesome cinematic experience, this projector has native resolution of 1080p. Its powerful LED light source and LCD display produce vibrant and lifelike images, while the impressive brightness and contrast ratio make every scene pop with vividness and clarity. 

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

The new Shark® Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum has the power and intelligence to change the way you clean. Clean Sense IQ detects the dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. 

$299 $198

Shop Now

Ninja Professional Blender

Ninja Professional Blender
Walmart

Ninja Professional Blender

The Ninja Professional Blender features a sleek design for your countertop and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Blades gives you true ice-to-snow crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. 

$100 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Make a single cup of coffee in a snap with the Keurig coffee maker. All you have to do is select a pod and the size drink to have a fresh brew in a matter of minutes.

$59 $38

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Walmart

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set includes all the essential knives needed to perform everyday food prep tasks such as slicing, cutting, chopping, mincing, trimming, and more. 

$79 $39

Shop Now

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge
Walmart

Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge

This 3.2 Cu. Ft. White Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for smaller spaces like a dorm room, teen's bedroom or office. It is sized perfectly to keep drinks and small amounts of food cold and in a convenient location.

$379 $190

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set

Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set
Walmart

Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set

Non-stick hard anodized aluminum Frying Pan and cookware set about the Product Gotham Steel is the first Product of its class to actually utilize high-grade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing.

$229 $100

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
Walmart

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

It's not easy keeping your pantry tidy, especially if you're constantly stocking up on food items for a large family. Believe it or not, a well-organized pantry can change how quickly you're able to operate in your kitchen.

$70 $36

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag

This Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag is available in 21 colors, and features a crossbody chain so you can wear this stylish bag in more than just one way. 

$390 $75

Shop Now

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings
Walmart

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings

These refined hoop earrings have been meticulously fashioned, using premium 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski Crystals, and feature a latch-back design for optimal comfort.

$125 $16

Shop Now

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

Lightweight, cushioned and featuring Crocs’ signature ventilation, these clogs are a treat for your feet. Like walking on air, you can wear Crocs anywhere and everywhere.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest
Walmart

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest

This Quilted Puffer Vest from Big Chill keeps you covered and warm from chilly mornings to crisp, cool nights. Slip this vest on for in-between days when you need a just-right layer that’s not too light or too heavy. 

$60 $18

Shop Now

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Walmart

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Made with supersoft premium fabric, they flatter your curves while giving you plenty of room to move. Dress them up with heels or down with boots or sneakers.

$25 $15

Shop Now

FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women

FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women
Walmart

FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women

Flexible, breathable and light, this ultra-soft fabric is designed to perfectly shape your body and give you a streamlined look, while slim cuts will make you feel stronger and more confident to tackle anything in the day.

$24 $15

Shop Now

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket
Walmart

AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket

This men's jacket is warm yet lightweight. It makes for a great layering piece and comes in a range of colors.

$40 $30

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Sales & Deals

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Save 20% on Personalized Gifts for Everyone at this BaubleBar Sale

Gifts

Save 20% on Personalized Gifts for Everyone at this BaubleBar Sale

The Best Samsung Black Friday TV Deals: Shop Massive Savings on 4K TVs

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Black Friday TV Deals: Shop Massive Savings on 4K TVs

The Iconic Chanel No. 5 Perfume Is Over 20% Off at this Amazon Sale

Sales & Deals

The Iconic Chanel No. 5 Perfume Is Over 20% Off at this Amazon Sale

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods to Shop Now

Save 40% on Nectar Mattresses with Deals Bigger Than Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on Nectar Mattresses with Deals Bigger Than Black Friday

Shop Purple's Black Friday Mattress Sale for Up to $500 Off

Sales & Deals

Shop Purple's Black Friday Mattress Sale for Up to $500 Off

Molekule Air Purifiers Are On Sale for Black Friday — Save Up to $365

Home

Molekule Air Purifiers Are On Sale for Black Friday — Save Up to $365

Tags: