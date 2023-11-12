Walmart's Black Friday deals have officially dropped, and Drew Barrymore's stunning cookware is up to 25% off.
Walmart is bringing joy to the world and the kitchen appliance aisle with its Black Friday Deals event. Before Thanksgiving and Christmas arrive, now is the perfect time to take stock of the cooking tools you have. If your kitchen could use an upgrade or two, Walmart's Black Friday deals have you covered with can't-miss discounts on Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line.
Right now, best-selling pieces from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore are marked down at Walmart. Barrymore's affordable kitchen line offers your everyday staples but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. From air fryers and slow cookers to full cookware sets, you can add a few kitchen essentials to your own countertop at a discount.
The biggest Walmart Black Friday discount is on Drew's 20-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set, which is 25% off right now. On sale for $119, this set not only makes a perfect holiday gift for the home chefs on your shopping list, but it also will come in handy for those big upcoming holiday meals with family and friends.
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Save on all the pots and pans you'll need to throw an elegant feast with this 20-piece cookware set created by Drew Barrymore.
Aside from the dreamy cookware sets available in four stunning colors with matte finishes, there are plenty more Black Friday kitchenware deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. We've gone through the thousands of Walmart deals to find all her best small appliances and other must-haves all marked down.
Whether you're a culinary genius or someone that just likes stunning home decor, you'll want to check out all the Walmart Black Friday deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore below.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet
Sauté, steam, simmer, slow cook and more with the expandable electric skillet from Beautiful. Many of the colors are already sold out, so you'll want to add this one to your cart fast.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
