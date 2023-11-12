Walmart is bringing joy to the world and the kitchen appliance aisle with its Black Friday Deals event. Before Thanksgiving and Christmas arrive, now is the perfect time to take stock of the cooking tools you have. If your kitchen could use an upgrade or two, Walmart's Black Friday deals have you covered with can't-miss discounts on Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line.

Shop Drew Barrymore Cookware Deals

Right now, best-selling pieces from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore are marked down at Walmart. Barrymore's affordable kitchen line offers your everyday staples but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. From air fryers and slow cookers to full cookware sets, you can add a few kitchen essentials to your own countertop at a discount.

The biggest Walmart Black Friday discount is on Drew's 20-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set, which is 25% off right now. On sale for $119, this set not only makes a perfect holiday gift for the home chefs on your shopping list, but it also will come in handy for those big upcoming holiday meals with family and friends.

Aside from the dreamy cookware sets available in four stunning colors with matte finishes, there are plenty more Black Friday kitchenware deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. We've gone through the thousands of Walmart deals to find all her best small appliances and other must-haves all marked down.

Whether you're a culinary genius or someone that just likes stunning home decor, you'll want to check out all the Walmart Black Friday deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore below.

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet Walmart Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet Sauté, steam, simmer, slow cook and more with the expandable electric skillet from Beautiful. Many of the colors are already sold out, so you'll want to add this one to your cart fast. $59 $50 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: