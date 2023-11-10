The 2023 Walmart Black Friday Deals event is officially underway with savings on holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more. Walmart's sale went live on November 8 and is now offering some of this year's best discounts on big brand names like Apple, Samsung and Dyson.

Black Friday may still be two weeks away, but there's no need to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to score some major savings. Whether you’re looking to get a head start on your gift list, or want to stock up on the essentials, uou'll find deep discounts on products like AirPods, TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers and tons more.

Walmart said the Black Friday Deals event has the season’s best deals on gifts — and they're not wrong. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snag the best Walmart Black Friday deals fast. The most popular products could sell out before the second Black Friday event on November 22.

From toys and games to kitchen appliances, shop all the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals below.

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $379 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

eufy Clean L50 SES Walmart eufy Clean L50 SES Save more than $300 on eufy's robot vacuum with self-empty station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum's collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance. $499 $198 Shop Now

KissAir Countertop Ice Maker Walmart KissAir Countertop Ice Maker For smaller countertops, this portable ice maker is both quiet and convenient. It even has a self-cleaning function, so you have more time to enjoy your drinks. $130 $66 Shop Now

Ninja Professional Blender Walmart Ninja Professional Blender The Ninja Professional Blender is so sleek you won't mind leaving it out on your kitchen counter. Plus, it does it all — crush, blend, puree and more with one handy appliance. $100 $50 Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set Walmart Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set Utilizing high-grade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing, this cookware set is both durable and multi-functional. Save on everything you need to start cooking like a pro, from fry pans and sauce pans to a skillet and stock pot. $160 $100 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 Walmart LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 Get 50% off a gift any car-loving kid would be proud to own. There’s a button to operate the front steering, and its powerful axle-articulation suspension means kids will love testing out their model on obstacles around the home. $50 $25 Shop Now

Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset Walmart Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset Kids love all things ice cream, and with this playset they can run an ice cream shop and create yummy ice cream cones. The playset includes a Barbie ice cream shop doll, ice cream station and accessories. $22 $13 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals Clogs have gone from trendy to classic in no time flat. This fun, lightweight style is cushioned for heightened comfort so you can wear them all day without missing a step. $50 $25 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

