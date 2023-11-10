Walmart's Black Friday sale for 2023 is here with epic deals on the latest tech, holiday gifts and more.
The 2023 Walmart Black Friday Deals event is officially underway with savings on holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more. Walmart's sale went live on November 8 and is now offering some of this year's best discounts on big brand names like Apple, Samsung and Dyson.
Black Friday may still be two weeks away, but there's no need to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to score some major savings. Whether you’re looking to get a head start on your gift list, or want to stock up on the essentials, uou'll find deep discounts on products like AirPods, TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers and tons more.
Walmart said the Black Friday Deals event has the season’s best deals on gifts — and they're not wrong. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snag the best Walmart Black Friday deals fast. The most popular products could sell out before the second Black Friday event on November 22.
From toys and games to kitchen appliances, shop all the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals below.
Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Get $1,050 off the 75-inch Frame TV at Walmart.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.
Samsung B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers
It's immersive sound on a new level. The C47M Samsung soundbar integrates seamlessly with your TV, pumping deep bass thanks to its incorporated subwoofer and intricate acoustics assisted by its rear speaker kit.
Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt
Bring the tunes with you wherever life leads you. The Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker Xt doesn't sacrifice sound for mobility. You'll hear it all, even at low volumes.
RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Save $60 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.
Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.
eufy Clean L50 SES
Save more than $300 on eufy's robot vacuum with self-empty station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum's collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance.
KissAir Countertop Ice Maker
For smaller countertops, this portable ice maker is both quiet and convenient. It even has a self-cleaning function, so you have more time to enjoy your drinks.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
Ninja Professional Blender
The Ninja Professional Blender is so sleek you won't mind leaving it out on your kitchen counter. Plus, it does it all — crush, blend, puree and more with one handy appliance.
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Coffee at the touch of a button is yours thanks to this Keurig coffee maker.
KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Costway Refrigerator Small Freezer Cooler Fridge
If you have a smaller kitchen space or want a fridge for an office or dorm room, this 3.2 Cu. Ft. White Compact Refrigerator w/ Internal Freezer is ideal for keeping drinks and snacks nearby.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set
For home chefs and novice cooks alike, an organized pantry helps a ton when crafting delicious meals at home. Find everything you need at a glance thanks to these bins.
Gotham Steel Pro Cookware Set
Utilizing high-grade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing, this cookware set is both durable and multi-functional. Save on everything you need to start cooking like a pro, from fry pans and sauce pans to a skillet and stock pot.
Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.
LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4
Get 50% off a gift any car-loving kid would be proud to own. There’s a button to operate the front steering, and its powerful axle-articulation suspension means kids will love testing out their model on obstacles around the home.
LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123
The LEGO sports car is packed with authentic features inspired by the original track-focused supercar icon. Realistic details and powerful functions make sure the McLaren Senna GTR and LEGO Technic toy version are equally impressive.
Barbie Malibu Doll and Accessories Travel Set
Barbie 'Malibu' Roberts doll is ready to set off to her next destination with her puppy and more than 10 travel accessories. Kids can use the sticker sheet to decorate her luggage that opens and closes for realistic play.
Barbie Ice Cream Shop Playset
Kids love all things ice cream, and with this playset they can run an ice cream shop and create yummy ice cream cones. The playset includes a Barbie ice cream shop doll, ice cream station and accessories.
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.
Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car
If your child desires a stylish and funny personal truck ride on, this is the one to go for. This car features a parental remote control, a storage space in the back, a horn, car mirrors, LED lights, and an MP3 player.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Best Walmart Black Friday Fashion Deals
Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Crossbody Bag
This bag is available in 21 colors and has a crossbody chain for fashionable versatility.
Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings
These refined hoop earrings feature 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski crystals and a comfortable latch-back closure.
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
Clogs have gone from trendy to classic in no time flat. This fun, lightweight style is cushioned for heightened comfort so you can wear them all day without missing a step.
Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Down Blend Puffer Vest
The weather outside may be frightful, but this puffer vest is, well, delightful! Keep warm on frosty mornings thanks to this vest that's a comfortable weight.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Looking for a pair of jeans that loves your curves? These soft Levi's will be your new go-to's.
FITOP Flare Yoga Pants for Women
Ready for a more comfortable workout? The flexible, breathable fabric of these lightweight leggings is just right for going from the gym and right into your day.
AlpineSwiss Niko Packable Light Men's Down Alternative Puffer Jacket
This men's jacket is warm yet lightweight. It makes for a great layering piece and comes in a range of colors.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
