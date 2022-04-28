Shopping

Way Day 2022 Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Last-Minute Deals on Appliances at Wayfair

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Way Day Appliance Sales 2022
GE/Wayfair

Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Way Day 2022 has officially arrived at Wayfair with thousands of major appliances starting at just $350 and small appliance deals up to 50% off. The two-day event, which ends tonight, is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and it is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking for new home essentials like kitchen upgrades, refrigerators, and washers without spending a fortune.

Shop Way Day Appliance Deals

With spring and outdoor hosting season already here, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. This year's Way Day sale features epic deals on appliances from top brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Vitamix, and more. We've scouted the biggest savings at Wayfair's Way Day from kitchen appliances to portable air conditioners. You'll want to shop the 14 best deals below before they expire at 3a.m. EST tomorrow, April 29. 

The Best Way Day Appliance Deals

Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Wayfair
Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Enjoy a comfortable home climate with this versatile unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air to stand up to summer heat.

$550$358
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. 

$450$290
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer
Wayfair
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer

This GoWISE USA air fryer has a digital touchscreen to adjust cook times or you can use 1 of 8 built-in smart presets, including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza. 

$198$85
GE 36" Energy Star French Door 22.1 cu. ft. Refrigerator
GE 36" Energy Star French Door 22.1 cu. ft. Refrigerator
Wayfair
GE 36" Energy Star French Door 22.1 cu. ft. Refrigerator

Keep your fridge looking sleek with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish. The counter depth style refrigerator has an ice maker with both cubed and crushed options to suit your preferences. 

$3,700$3,329
Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Smart Refrigerator
Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Smart Refrigerator
Wayfair
Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Smart Refrigerator

Samsung’s Family Hub Side-by-Side large capacity refrigerators are beautifully designed with a minimal display dispenser, and a modern design that withstands everyday smudges.

$2,332$1,999
Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Smart Dryer with Steam Dry
Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Smart Dryer
Wayfair
Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Smart Dryer with Steam Dry

This new smart dryer has a steam sanitize+ cycle that eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria while relaxing and smoothing away wrinkles from everyday wear.

$1,300$929
Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer And 7.4 Cubic Feet Dryer
Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer And 7.4 Cubic Feet Dryer
Wayfair
Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer And 7.4 Cubic Feet Dryer

Save $400 on a Samsung washer-dryer duo that is both quiet and has a large capacity. 

$1,798$1,398
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo
Wayfair
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo

7 speeds and dual direction blade technology give you extra blending power to chop and grind with precision. Use the included food chopper to make salsas, chop veggies, and much more.

$160$105
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Get $50 off over 20 colors of the KitchenAid stand mixer with 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. 

$450$400
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

With a roomy easy-clean nonstick interior, Cuisinart’s Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven boasts 15 cooking functions and offers special settings for speed convection, sandwiches, and bagels.

$555$289
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier
Wayfair
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier

Circulate purified air throughout your whole room with Dyson's 360° filtration system that uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants to purify and cool your air at the same time. 

$400$300
Cuisinart Air Fryer
Cuisinart Air Fryer
Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer

Designed with a spacious, nonstick interior and stylish stainless steel, the air fryer is easy to clean and complements any kitchen decor.

$185$114
iRobot Roomba I6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba I6+ Robot Vacuum
Wayfair
iRobot Roomba I6+ Robot Vacuum

From carpets to hard floors, this robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter.

$800$450
Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner
Bissell JetScrub Carpet Deep Cleaner
Wayfair
Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner

This is one of our fave Doorbuster Deals. Not only can you over 40% off on this Bissell JetScrub, but shoppers also get a $50 gift card when they buy this product.

$300$170

