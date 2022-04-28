Way Day 2022 Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Last-Minute Deals on Appliances at Wayfair
Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Way Day 2022 has officially arrived at Wayfair with thousands of major appliances starting at just $350 and small appliance deals up to 50% off. The two-day event, which ends tonight, is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and it is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking for new home essentials like kitchen upgrades, refrigerators, and washers without spending a fortune.
With spring and outdoor hosting season already here, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. This year's Way Day sale features epic deals on appliances from top brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Vitamix, and more. We've scouted the biggest savings at Wayfair's Way Day from kitchen appliances to portable air conditioners. You'll want to shop the 14 best deals below before they expire at 3a.m. EST tomorrow, April 29.
The Best Way Day Appliance Deals
Enjoy a comfortable home climate with this versatile unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air to stand up to summer heat.
Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
This GoWISE USA air fryer has a digital touchscreen to adjust cook times or you can use 1 of 8 built-in smart presets, including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Keep your fridge looking sleek with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish. The counter depth style refrigerator has an ice maker with both cubed and crushed options to suit your preferences.
Samsung’s Family Hub Side-by-Side large capacity refrigerators are beautifully designed with a minimal display dispenser, and a modern design that withstands everyday smudges.
This new smart dryer has a steam sanitize+ cycle that eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria while relaxing and smoothing away wrinkles from everyday wear.
Save $400 on a Samsung washer-dryer duo that is both quiet and has a large capacity.
7 speeds and dual direction blade technology give you extra blending power to chop and grind with precision. Use the included food chopper to make salsas, chop veggies, and much more.
Get $50 off over 20 colors of the KitchenAid stand mixer with 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes.
With a roomy easy-clean nonstick interior, Cuisinart’s Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven boasts 15 cooking functions and offers special settings for speed convection, sandwiches, and bagels.
Circulate purified air throughout your whole room with Dyson's 360° filtration system that uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants to purify and cool your air at the same time.
Designed with a spacious, nonstick interior and stylish stainless steel, the air fryer is easy to clean and complements any kitchen decor.
From carpets to hard floors, this robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter.
This is one of our fave Doorbuster Deals. Not only can you over 40% off on this Bissell JetScrub, but shoppers also get a $50 gift card when they buy this product.
RELATED CONTENT:
Way Day 2022: The 14 Best Couches and Sectionals on Sale at Wayfair
Wayfair Way Day Sale: The Best Mattress & Bedding Deals Up to 80% Off
Way Day 2022: The Best Home Decor Deals to Shop Now at Wayfair
Wayfair's Way Day 2022: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs
The 10 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now
Best Robot Vacuum Deals — Save Up to $250 on Our Favorite Roombas
Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung's Popular Frame TV
The Best Washer and Dryer Deals Happening Right Now