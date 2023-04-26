Shopping

Wayfair's Biggest Sale is Here: Score Major Discounts on Cozy Bedding and Mattress at Way Day 2023

By Wesley Horvath
Way Day Bedding Deals
Wayfair's Way Day Sale is back with tons of deals on bedding and mattresses. Getting a restful night's sleep can be a struggle that's only made worse if you don't have a comfortable bed set up. While you've been busy updating your patio with some fresh outdoor furniture this season, it's time you give your bedroom a spring makeover as well. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2023 sale is happening now with tons of top-rated bedroom mainstays up to 70% off. For two days only, you can save hundreds on the best bedding, mattresses and other nighttime essentials from brands like Casper, Serta, Nautica and more at Wayfair.

You won't see deals like this on Wayfair until Black Friday. Not only that, but shipping is also free during Way Day. 

Regardless of your bedtime routine, Wayfair has deals on comfy memory foam mattresses, microfiber sheet sets, pillows, and breathable cotton quilts. Since there are so many major discounts at one of the biggest home sales of the year, we've found the best Way Day mattresses and bedding deals to shop at Wayfair. 

Nautica Saybrook 3 Piece Reversible Comforter Set
Nautica Saybrook 3 Piece Comforter Set
Wayfair
Nautica Saybrook 3 Piece Reversible Comforter Set

This 3 piece bedding set is made with 100% cotton and comes with two pillow shams and a reversible comforter. 

$360$114
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set

You can't find a better deal on sheets than this 87% off discount on the Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set.

$119$16
Eddie Bauer Sheets & Pillowcase Set
Eddie Bauer Sheets & Pillowcase Set
Wayfair
Eddie Bauer Sheets & Pillowcase Set

If you're looking for a sheet set with a crisp and breathable feel, this 100% Cotton Flannel Eddie Bauer sheet set is what you're looking for — and it's 45% off.

$67$37
All Season Duck Down Comforter
All Season Duck Down Comforter
Wayfair
All Season Duck Down Comforter

This duvet insert is crafted from a 100% cotton cover, and filled with a white down for all-season comfort.

$250$59
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.

$150$48
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

Wake up well-rested thanks to this cooling memory foam pillow from Wayfair Sleep.

$120$23
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Covet Set
Wayfair
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

You don't need to wait for Black Friday 2023 to get some great deals on duvet cover sets. You can score this microfiber duvet cover set for 73% off now. 

$90$24
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set
Kelly Clarkson Home Microfiber Bedspread Set
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set

This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale. 

$150$58

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest gel memory foam mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,511$670
Sealy To Go 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Sealy To Go 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy To Go 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology

Built with cooling technology, carefully engineered coils adapt and support every part of your body, while specialty foams conform and cushion for your most comfortable night’s sleep.

$1,069$420
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair Sleep Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$740$410
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Wayfair
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full

This highly-rated Casper Element mattress combines both softness and support. The top layer is crafted with memory foam to conform to your body. 

$645$516
Serta 9" Mattress in a Box Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta 9" Mattress in a Box Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Serta 9" Mattress in a Box Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This gel memory foam mattress-in-a-box contours to the body for cradling comfort and allows airflow to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. 

$454$287
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Queen Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Queen Mattress

Though this is an innerspring mattress, it still contains your movements like a foam mattress would. However, you get the healthy support you need from the coils in this model. 

$571$240
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Delivered rolled in a box, this Sealy 12” Medium Memory Foam features cooling technology, moisture-wicking fabric and more

$1,200$510
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,299$659

